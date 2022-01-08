Although the series finale of Friends aired more than two decades ago, the sitcom remains one of the world’s most beloved shows ever. The reason for this popularity was the premise, which held up to viewers an idealistic image of sharing lives with friends.

In remembering the show, here are ten of the most memorable moments from Friends.

11 unforgettable moments from 'Friends'

1) Wedding Dress

One of the most iconic scenes from Friends features Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe lounging in Monica's apartment, in wedding dresses, while eating beer and popcorn. Rachel was heartbroken over Ross' engagement news, so to cheer her up, Monica and Phoebe suggested that they all get into wedding dresses.

2) Monica and Chandler's proposal

Monica and Chandler's proposal scene in Friends was so beautiful that it is etched in our memories. Chandler enters the apartment only to find it dimly lit with candles and Monica on her knees.

She had set up the most romantic atmosphere for her proposal. However, overwhelmed with emotions, she breaks down and cannot go through with the proposal. Chandler steps in and completes the rest of it.

3) Ross says the wrong name

Ross and Rachel are the endgame in Friends. No matter how many times they took a 'break', they would always find their way back to each other. Once Ross decides to marry Emily, the gang fly to London for the wedding ceremony.

Rachel goes too, though she is heartbroken that Ross is getting married. However, on the alter, Ross ends up saying the wrong name. Instead of Emily he says 'I do, Rachel'. This was a defining moment for all Ross and Rachel shippers.

4) Geller Cup

In the third season of Friends, makers of the show decide to break the monotony of the apartment where the sitcom would usually be set in and take the show outdoors.

On one Thanksgiving, the gang decided to engage in a match of football. However, a casual game of football turns intense when Monica and Ross revive their old childhood rivalry for the Geller Cup. With plenty of laughs and competition between the boys and the girls, this episode was one of the most memorable ones.

5) One with the clothes

In season two, on the episode The One Where No One's Ready, Chandler and Joey squabble over a chair. This led to Chandler hiding all of Joey's underwear, and Joey putting on every piece of clothing Chandler owns, while 'going commando', to get back at him.

6) Smelly Cat

One of the most catchy phrases from Friends is Smelly Cat, courtesy of Phoebe. In season two, Phoebe debuts the song Smelly Cat, at the Central Perk cafe. Later in the show, the song is used as the jingle for a cat litter commercial.

7) First kiss

For all Ross and Rachel shippers, the moment of the duo's first kiss remains most memorable. After Ross hears Rachel drunkenly confess her feelings for him on his answering machine, he confronts her.

Though they initially fought and Ross declared it was too late, the couple made up and shared their first kiss at the Central Perk cafe.

8) Pivot!

Ross yelling "pivot" as Rachel and Chandler try to help him move a couch up the stairs will remain one of the show's most iconic moments. When Ross buys a couch, the rest of them have to help him move it to the apartment.

Halfway up the stairs, the group seems to have been stuck. Ross yells 'pivot' to supposedly get the others moving.

9) Holiday Armadillo

To familiarize Ben with his culture, Ross decides to introduce Hanukkah to him. In the season seven Christmas episode, Ross dresses up in the costume of the Holiday Armadillo to educate Ben about "Santa's representative for all the Southern states — and Mexico!".

It is hilarious to see Ross dressed up as an Armadillo while Ben just wants to have a normal Christmas.

10) Monica and Chandler wrestle

In season eight of Friends, Monica and Chandler host a costume party for Halloween. All six dress up in innovative new costumes. But the highlight of the episode was Monica and Chandler's arm wresting match.

Determined to excel at everything, Monica will not let Chandler win while the latter's ego is terribly hurt as he finds himself losing to his wife. Chandler squinting in his pink bunny costume is a sight to behold.

11) We were on a break!

One of the most memorable and heartbreaking scenes was in season three when Ross and Rachel went on a break. Ross' jealousy led to a big fight. This ended with Rachel saying they needed to take a break.

Let us know your memorable moments from Friends.

