5 best Friends episodes that cannot be missed

Friends was a cultural icon that took the entertainment world by storm over ten seasons. Even after 25 years, Friends has an active global fanbase. Given the time and context of the show, it is truly phenomenal that it continues to be a fan favorite.

Friends follows the lives of six reckless roommates in Manhattan. They hang out at the Central Perk cafe and go on wild adventures together. Given its cult status, the gang of Friends has redefined the meaning of friendship for an entire generation.

These iconic Friends episodes lend to the show's cult status

1) The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)

When Chandler and Monica hooked up at Ross' ill-fated wedding in London, they decided to keep their relationship a secret. However, that plan quickly starts falling apart. When Phoebe and Rachel find out, they start throwing more wrenches in the couple's plans to mess with them.

Phoebe gets flirty with Chandler, which eventually gives Monica the realization that Phoebe knows. As Phoebe advances aggressively at Chandler, he abruptly blurts out his affection for Monica in front of the crowd.

2) The One Where Ross Finds Out (Season 2, Episode 7)

Ross and Rachel's on-and-off relationship has been one of the show's main plotlines. Ross secretly pines for Rachel throughout the first season, but the finale changes everything. In the following season, Rachel is devastated to see Ross and his girlfriend, Julie.

Broken-hearted, she one day gets too drunk and leaves a voicemail for Ross saying that she was over him. Ross is shocked to hear the message and realizes that Rachel is also in love with him. Later in the episode, the two shared a passionate kiss, marking Ross and Rachel's first union.

3) The One With The Rumor (Season 8, Episode 9)

In the Season 8 Thanksgiving episode, fans saw Jennifer Aniston and then-husband Brad Pitt together. Pitt played Rachel's high school batchmate Will in the episode. Will was invited to the Thanksgiving dinner, and everyone was really impressed with the physical transformations he had gone through.

Will used to be chubby in school, but now he has lost all the extra weight and got in shape. Will was very clear about his hatred for Rachel during the dinner and did not attempt to hide it. He even tells Ross,

“My two biggest enemies, Ross: Rachel Green and complex carbohydrates.”

Rachel later finds out that Ross and Will started an “I Hate Rachel Green Club” in high school. That is where they spread a rumor that she was a hermaphrodite.

4) The One With The Prom Video (Season 2, Episode 14)

When the Friends gang gathered together to watch Monica and Rachel's prom night video, the whole group discovered Ross's long-standing love for Rachel. Rachel and Monica were best friends in school. When Rachel's prom date stood her up, Ross stepped up to save the situation because he was in love with Rachel. However, he gets stood up when Rachel's date finally shows up.

When Rachel sees the clip, she realizes how much Ross loved her. She walks up to him and kisses him.

5) The One After Vegas (Season 6, Episode 1)

Season 6 of Friends opens with everyone trying to understand what happened in Vegas. It was revealed that Ross and Rachel got drunk, had married in Vegas, and are now left to deal with their actions' consequences. Dreading another divorce, Ross fakes the annulment, which Rachel eventually finds out. Justifiably, she is livid. In the meantime, Monica and Chandler contemplate the issue of marriage.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your favorite episodes from Friends? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar