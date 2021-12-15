‘Friends’: Top 5 climactic episodes that are unforgettable

Even after more than 20 years of its release, Friends is still one of the best sitcoms ever produced. It remains one of the favorite shows of every 90s kid. The iconic TV series does not seem to ever go out of time, and it is so because of the show's evergreen premise - friendship.

The American sitcom Friends follows the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan and hanging out at the Central Perk cafe. The six friends have redefined the meaning of friendship for an entire generation. The sitcom resides in the hearts of fans who still go back to the show time and again.

Here is a look at the top 5 climactic episodes of Friends.

Top 5 climactic episodes from 'Friends'

1) The One with Ross's Wedding (Season 4, episode 23/24)

Ross and Rachel's on and off love story has been one of the main plotlines of the show. Fans had been banking on the two of them ending up together but something or the other would always get in the way.

In season 4 when Ross is about to get married for the second time in London with Emily, we are disheartened to think that Ross and Rachel are finally over. However, things take turn for the worse (or better) when Ross ends up saying the wrong name during the ceremony.

Instead of Emily, he says Rachel's name and the marriage is broken. The episode leaves viewers with a cliffhanger. What will be the fate of Ross and Rachel's relationship?

2) The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, episode 14)

Monica and Chandler's hush-hush relationship was threatening to blow the lid for some time. Joey was the first to discover and then eventually everyone found out. But the couple themselves were not aware of this. This was also the legendary episode with Phoebe's "they don't know that we know that they know!" remark.

Phoebe and Rachel found out that Chandler and Monica are a thing and they try to have some fun with the situation. Phoebe flirts with Chandler, who does not know what to do. Eventually everyone becomes aware of the situation and Monica and Chandler come clean.

3) The One with the Prom Video (Season 2, episode 14)

In Season 2 of Friends, the gang gathers to watch Monica and Rachel’s prom night video. Rachel and Monica were best friends in school, while Ross was Monica's older brother. In this episode we learn that Ross was going to take Rachel to the prom when her date stood her up.

Rachel changes her mind about Ross immediately upon seeing the tape and walks slowly to him, and they kiss.

4) The One with the Embryos (Season 4, episode 12)

This episode started with an innocent wager between Monica and Rachel and Joey and Chandler, that escalated into a trivia game designed by Ross. A lot of big revelations are made on this episode and it eventually ends with the girls losing their apartment.

But the cherry on top was Phoebe’s good news at the end of the episode that cut through any bitterness the trivia game left. She announces that she is pregnant.

5) The One with the Morning After (Season 3, episode 16)

This episode was truly heartbreaking for all Ross and Rachel fans. After Rachel suggested that the two take a break, Ross immediately had a one-night stand with Chloe, the girl from the copy place. He spends the next day desperately trying to cover his tracks, but Rachel finds out.

This triggers a huge fight between them, with Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Phoebe, trapped in Monica’s bedroom and listening to the whole thing. The episode left all viewers with the same question: 'Is this it for Ross and Rachel?'

Friends is now available to watch on Netflix.

