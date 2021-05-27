Were Rachel Green and Ross Geller really on a "break"? Exploring Friends romance that's left fans divided forever

Following the release of the "Friends: The Reunion" trailer, which is set to air May 27th on HBO Max, fans of the popular '90s sitcom revisited the most well-known debate in the sitcom's history "Were Ross and Rachel really on a break?"

Friends aired from September 1994 to May 2004 on NBC. With 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes, the show became a massive hit around the world. As of today, fans of all ages are highly anticipating the 2021 "Friends" reunion special, which features the entire original cast.

The actors who play Rachel and Ross speak on the debate

Before the show ended, fans became divided over the relationship between characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green, and whether they were "on a break".

In the show, the couple temporarily split up, leading to Ross sleeping with another woman hours later. However, Rachel claims they were not on a break, while Ross claims they were.

The debate sparked heated arguments among fans around the world, with a majority being on "Team Rachel".

The actors who play the warring duo are David Schwimmer, 54, and Jennifer Aniston, 52. Both David and Jennifer have never given a straight answer as to whose team they were on, however, the reunion trailer gave fans some closure.

Around 44 seconds into the trailer, host James Corden asked Jennifer,

"Were Ross and Rachel on a break?"

To which the actress answers:

"Yes."

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, interjects with:

"B*llsh*t."

In 2020, David Schwimmer guest starred on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and was asked the age-old question. To which he answered:

"It's not even a question, they were on a break."

Fans debate over Rachel Green and Ross Geller

Fans of the beloved comedy have debated over the question for almost two decades. When HBO Max announced the reunion on Twitter, fans still took time to comedically comment about the break, adding their opinions. They said:

The one where we find out if they were actually on a break. 👑 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 19, 2021

She was over him? When was he under her? — ipek 🐞 (@denizligunler) May 19, 2021

18 pages FRONT AND BACK LOL love them — Queen of Rare Beauty SG3ISCOMING (@katdelunanatti) May 19, 2021

“Was Ross and Rachel on a break?”



Rachel: Yes

Monica: Yes

Chandler: Yes

Phoebe: Yes

Joey:#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/hqukOWMuiO — jc (@johnchrisbuen) May 20, 2021

I'm looking forward to the day when someone is like "Ross and Rachel were on a break" and the other person is like "I don't know them" — Cuthbert (@Cuthbertato) May 19, 2021

got to the episode where ross and rachel break up :((( emo hours started early — eve (@evelyngxselle) May 25, 2021

I can't wait, and I agree Ross and Rachel was on a break https://t.co/Jh75wkrNJM — 💞Anastasia Beaverhausen💞 (@Sweet__Ty) May 19, 2021

Am I setting my alarm for 4am to catch this Blood Moon?

I mean.... Were Ross & Rachel on a break?! — Elyssa Phillips (@ElyssaMP) May 25, 2021

My eyes. My eyes 😭😭



And can’t believe we still don’t agree but Ross and Rachel weren’t on a break. They had a fight! (Team Rachel always) https://t.co/KYqCDotALQ — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) May 19, 2021

Although the actors who played the roles of Rachel and Ross both agreed that the two were on a break, over half the fans disagreed, and were quite upset by Jennifer's answer in the trailer.

The reunion is planned to have many guest stars, and is hosted by "The Late Night Show" host James Corden.

