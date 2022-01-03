'Friends': 5 famous pop culture references in the show

90's classic sitcom Friends remains one of the most popular comedy shows on television. It is no wonder that the highly acclaimed comedy series has become a part of pop culture today.

There are quite a number of reasons why Friends became such a hit. One reason is surely the innumerable pop culture references that the show was packed with. The references became inside jokes for Friends fans and further endeared the cast to viewers.

Pop Culture references in Friends

Here is a list of the top 5 favorite pop culture references in Friends.

5) Space Oddity

Birmingham 81 @Birmingham_81

David Bowie performing Space Oddity on The Kenny Everett New Year Show - first broadcast on this day in 1979 #HNY David Bowie performing Space Oddity on The Kenny Everett New Year Show - first broadcast on this day in 1979 #HNY https://t.co/R9MMpOpnRQ

In Season 5, in the episode titled 'The One Where Ross Can't Flirt,' Joey got a part on the hit show Law & Order. Sadly, Joey's part was cut when the show aired. He had to come up with a plan to fool his grandmother, who was visiting with the expectation of seeing her grandson on television.

Joey filmed a fake video from his apartment and played it for his grandmother, who bought the lie. But suddenly, the video cut to Chandler singing the popular hit song "Space Oddity" by David Bowie.

4) Princess Leia

MaceAhLorian 🎄 @MaceAhWindu I remember how numb I felt when I heard the news and how rough that entire week was. Can’t believe it’s already been 5 years.



Rest In Peace to the beautiful Carrie Fisher. In loving memory of our Princess Leia ❤️❤️❤️ I remember how numb I felt when I heard the news and how rough that entire week was. Can’t believe it’s already been 5 years. Rest In Peace to the beautiful Carrie Fisher. In loving memory of our Princess Leia ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Xy6HbqhhNt

In season 3 episode 1 of Friends, Rachel made Ross' wish come true by wearing a golden bikini, a trademark Princess Leia costume worn by Carrie Fisher in Return of The Jedi. Princess Leia sported the costume in the original Star Wars trilogy.

3) Lawrence of Arabia

Behind the ClapperBoard @BehindtheCB Lawrence of Arabia (1962). David Lean

Cinematography: Freddie Young

Photo by: Kenneth Danvers Lawrence of Arabia (1962). David LeanCinematography: Freddie Young Photo by: Kenneth Danvers https://t.co/sx2GH9pMIb

In season 6, episode 14, the gang came across a film supposedly starring Phoebe. But it was later discovered that the star was Ursula, Phoebe's twin. The film was titled Lawrence of A L*bia - a reference to the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia, starring Peter O'Toole.

2) Baywatch

Baywatch @baywatch



Relive the moment we all met her on



youtube.com/watch?v=cuyfG1… Happy birthday, Pamela Anderson!Relive the moment we all met her on #Baywatch Happy birthday, Pamela Anderson!Relive the moment we all met her on #Baywatch.youtube.com/watch?v=cuyfG1… https://t.co/K7b9ztBSTj

It is no secret that Baywatch was one of Joey and Chandler's favorite shows. In one of the earlier episodes of Friends, guest star John Allen Nelson appeared as Monica’s date, Paul the Wine Guy. Nelson was known for playing the dodgy former lifeguard John D. Cort in Baywatch.

Nelson’s appearance was a foreshadowing of Baywatch featuring in Friends as Joey and Chandler's favorite show.

1) Die Hard

Bruce Wills, famous for his role in Die Hard, made a cameo in Friends for a number of episodes as Rachel's boyfriend and Ross's girlfriend's father. Die Hard was one of Ross, Chandler, and Joey's all time favorite movies. So Bruce Wills' appearance spruced things up for the Die Hard fans in the audience.

What are your favorite Friends pop culture references?

