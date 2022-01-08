'Friends': 5 annoyingly sweet Ross Geller moments

Ross Geller has to be the most adorable character on Friends. Sure Chandler is funny with his sarcasm and Joey is charming and handsome, but Ross definitely is the most adorable and sweetest in Friends.

Here are our top five favorite Ross Geller moments in Friends.

5 times Ross was annoyingly sweet in 'Friends'

1) Ross and Carol

It is so secret that Ross Geller has always been down on his luck regarding marriage. Though Ross was devastated when he found out that his first wife Carol was in love with a woman, he harbored no ill-will towards her.

Even though the two were no longer together, they continued to remain close and raise their son Ben. Ross wins our hearts when he steps in for Carol's dad and walks her down the aisle towards the woman she loved. It showed what a big heart Ross had.

2) The Nap

Ross always seemed a little left out with Chandler and Joey being best friends. But that does not mean he had any lack of connection with either of them. One time Ross and Joey fell asleep together.

Though the situation was seemingly embarrassing for both, the two decided to do it again because they enjoyed their nap so much. This time they wake up spooning each other, with the rest of the gang watching them with amusement.

3) Ross is fine

When Ross found out that Rachel and Joey were dating, he was devastated. It is no secret that Ross always harbored feelings for Rachel. So to see her with Joey broke his heart.

But Ross was determined to act fine in front of everyone. In order to show just how well he was doing, Ross decides to throw a Mexican fiesta dinner for the two. He ends up getting drunk and delivers one of the best Ross moments in Friends -

'I am fine'.

4) Unagi

One of the most hilarious and frequently quoted lines in Friends is Unagi. When Rachel and Phoebe take a women's self-defense class together, Ross scoffs at it, claiming that he had mastered the true essence of self-defense: "unagi," which Ross says means "a state of total awareness."

To prove his mastery, he plans a number of ambushes on Rachel and Phoebe but the duo emerge stronger than him.

5) Pivot

When Ross buys a couch, Chandler and Rachel must help him get it up the stairs and into his apartment. Between the three of them, they manage to get it halfway up before getting stuck at a landing.

Determined to get it up, Ross shouts 'pivot!' in an attempt to get the others moving. This has to be the second best 'Ross' phrase after unagi.

What are your favorite Ross Geller moments from Friends?

