YouTuber Etika’s cause of death revealed as netizens slam NFT project meant to honor him

Trigger warning - Mentions of suicide

A group known as Etikapunks on Twitter released some pixel art of the late gaming content creator Etika.

The NFT was meant to honor the late YouTuber, but many believe it to be just a quick cash grab scheme. Fans were especially angry because one of the listed art pieces showed the YouTuber in front of a bridge. For those unaware, the content creator had committed suicide by jumping off a bridge.

According to Rarible, the NFTs are not affiliated with the late YouTuber's family.

More about Etika and his life

Desmond Daniel Amofah, popularly known as Etika, was a gaming content creator from Brooklyn, New York. He was also a model and rapper prior to his YouTube career. Etika joined the platform around 2012, where he posted entertaining game commentaries, live reactions, and other content.

Born on May 12, 1990, the 29-year-old loved Smash Bros. and would often react to broadcasts of Nintendo Direct events. His hilarious reactions won the hearts of many, forming a fan group called JoyConBoyz.

The YouTuber had been suffering from mental health issues for many years. Fans first got a hint of the creator's mental health in October 2018 when he had a mental breakdown and purposely got his YouTube account banned.

Six months later, he posted a few suicidal tweets to get his second YouTube account banned as well. Post these incidents, the creator went downhill, even getting arrested and being sent to a mental hospital. The YouTuber posted his last video on June 19, 2019 before going missing in police records.

His body was recovered from the East River on June 25, 2019. The YouTuber reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the Manhattan Bridge. Etika's death came as a shock to the entire gaming content community on YouTube.

JoyConBoyz furious about the NFT

Etika's loyal fans still strongly support his past work with his website still functioning with all its profits being donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Obviously, fans are furious at the NFT creators and find it very disrespectful towards Etika.

EtikaPunks @EtikaPunks



Commemorate the life of Etika who sadly ended his own life with these one-of-a-kind NFTs made by fellow fans of his!



(ONLY 7 DAYS )

#NFTs What y'all have been waiting for... ETIKAPUNK NFTs!Commemorate the life of Etika who sadly ended his own life with these one-of-a-kind NFTs made by fellow fans of his! rarible.com/etikapunks/cre… (ONLY 7 DAYS What y'all have been waiting for... ETIKAPUNK NFTs! 😍Commemorate the life of Etika who sadly ended his own life with these one-of-a-kind NFTs made by fellow fans of his!rarible.com/etikapunks/cre… (ONLY 7 DAYS 🔥)#NFTs https://t.co/b0H2oqFbO4

The Twitter account showing the air is being mass reported by fans who want the NFT to be removed from the marketplace immediately since they feel that the NFT is of a highly insensitive and racist nature.

Austin Lee Matthews @amtraxVA I was wondering why Etika was trending and I was hoping it was people remembering him, only to be greeted by a N*F*T vulture trying to profit off of a dead man. I was wondering why Etika was trending and I was hoping it was people remembering him, only to be greeted by a N*F*T vulture trying to profit off of a dead man. https://t.co/3dOuDiyyA4

Reactions from angry fans 1/4 (Image via Twitter)

More reactions from fans 2/4 (Image via Twitter)

More reactions from fans 3/4 (Image via Twitter)

More reactions from fans 4/4 (Image via Twitter)

Also Read Article Continues below

The NFT is currently live on the market place, but hasn't had any bids made on it just yet.

Edited by Atul S