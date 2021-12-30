What is Tyler, the Creator's real name? Rapper considers changing stage name

Tyler, The Creator had recently spoken up with Fast Company about his stage name, saying that he might have made the wrong choice.

Speaking about his name, the rapper said that he made his stage name from a MySpace page when he was 13. He used to put drawings and pictures captured by him and uploaded the beats in there.

People appreciated him and so he kept the name going since then. He was 17 in high school, the name was getting around LA at the time and he kept it as his stage name.

Tyler, The Creator @tylerthecreator I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID? YES I NEVER SAID I WAS CHANGING MY NAME, ARE YOU STUPID? YES

Tyler stated that he thought of changing his name adding that it is dumb but it works since it sticks with him. He continued by saying that his full name looks cool in caps.

He said he is getting older and thinks as people get older, they start to realize everything and the person starts changing.

The interview was held in Malibu this month while the artist was promoting his latest fashion endeavor, Golf de Fleur, at a pop-up shop. Tyler, The Creator also talked about his new album, winning a Grammy, and his problems with the music industry.

Tyler, The Creator’s real name and his achievements

Tyler, the Creator attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The record producer was born Tyler Gregory Okonma on March 6, 1991. His solo debut mixtape, Bastard, was released in 2009.

Okonma then signed a deal with RED Distribution and Sony Music Entertainment and released his debut album, Goblin, in April 2011. However, the Ladera Nights, California native was criticized for the h**ophobic and misogynistic slurs in his lyrics.

Tyler then experimented with melody-focused and jazz-fused sounds in his next two albums, Wolf and Cherry Bomb. This was followed by three more albums, Flower Boy, Igor, and Call Me If You Get Lost, which remained on top of Billboard 200.

Tyler, The Creator is the recipient of a Grammy Award, BRIT Award, and an MTV Video Music Award. He also created a cover art for the releases of Odd Future.

Okonma started a clothing company, Golf Wang, in 2011 and hosted Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in 2012. He created a streaming service app, Gold Media, that included an original scripted series by Tyler and a live stream of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

