Where to watch Dear Evan Hansen? Release date, streaming details, cast and all you need to know

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming young-adult teen drama based on the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name. The film's screenplay has been adapted from the original stage musical script by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Meanwhile, the stage production was itself based on a book by Steven Levenson.

On September 9, Dear Evan Hansen will premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Universal Pictures will distribute the film. The studio acquired the rights back in November 2018.

Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley told ScreenDaily in December 2020 that the film had wrapped up its production. Out of the total runtime of 2 hours 17 minutes, over 1 hour 18 minutes consists of 16 songs.

Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever starrer Dear Evan Hansen: Streaming and release details, and cast

Release Date:

While the film will have its global premiere on September 9, Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24, 2021 (in the USA and Canada). Countries like Hungary, Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia will have the film's release a day earlier, on September 23.

Meanwhile, the UK release is slated for almost a month later, on October 22, and Australia's is on December 2.

Streaming Release:

Let that lonely feeling wash away, there's a reason to believe you'll be okay. 💙 #DearEvanHansenMovie pic.twitter.com/88fItzbm9V — Dear Evan Hansen Movie (@dehmovie) August 17, 2021

Since Universal does not yet have its own streaming service, Dear Evan Hansen is expected to be available exclusively on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

While previously Universal films also went on to stream on platforms like HBO Max, newer movies were announced to be exclusively available on Peacock. It is expected to be available for streaming after four months of theatrical releases, according to Reuters.

Furthermore, viewers may also be able to watch the film at the premiere (September 9) of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival at their digital screening platform, TIFF Bell Lightbox. The premiere would be available from a potential price of $4.99 to $14.99 (for the rental).

Synopsis:

Evan Hansen is a high-school teen with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). One of his high-school mates, Connor Murphy, steals Hansen's note to self. Later, Murphy commits suicide, and his family mistakenly thinks the letter to have been addressed to Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen's IMDB page describes it as a,

"journey of self-discovery and acceptance..."

Main Cast:

The film stars Ben Platt as the titular character Evan Hansen. Platt also played the character in the original play. The casting choice sparked some nepotism controversy, as Platt's father, Marc, is also the film's producer.

Kaitlyn Dever (of Booksmart fame) is co-starring in the role of Zoe Murphy. Other supporting cast members include Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and Colton Ryan.

The original play by Dear Evan Hansen won several accolades, including a Tony and Grammy Award.

