"He never would have wanted this": Bob Ross Funko Pop NFT controversy sparks backlash among fans online 

On December 14, Funko announced the digital release of NFT-based Funko Pop by renowned late painter, Bob Ross. The toy company is set to release the NFTs via Droppp and TokenHead on December 21. It will be available with packs of five-card packs for $9.99 and a more premium 15 card pack for $29.99.

Like similar NFT launches recently, the packs will be available at a limited capacity, including 24,000 standard packs and 8,000 premium packs.

Bob Ross' legacy of creating and investing in the art of painting are values that both Funko artists and fans believe in. We're excited to offer Bob Ross Digital Pop!™ launching 12/21.

On December 14, a similar NFT of Bob Ross, which included a 1971 painting, was auctioned at around $931 or 0.25 Ethereum.

How did Twitter react to Bob Ross’ NFT by Funko Pop?

Just like the recent Stan Lee’s NFT, Bob Ross’ one sparked a lot of controversy over capitalizing on the late painter’s legacy. Before passing away in 1995, Bob reportedly strongly expressed his disapproval of using his name after his death.

Mandel @ZSquaredPlusC @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio



I'd have two nickels



Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right @Dropppio If I had a nickel for every time a dead man's legacy was used to promote NFTs on December 14th 2021I'd have two nickelsWhich isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio If I had a nickel for every time a dead man's legacy was used to promote NFTs on December 14th 2021I'd have two nickelsWhich isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right

Gblader @GbladerStudios @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio I done seen George Floyd, Stan Lee and now Bob ross NFTs all within the span of a 24 hour period make it stop @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio I done seen George Floyd, Stan Lee and now Bob ross NFTs all within the span of a 24 hour period make it stop https://t.co/KbeVWyxqn2

Matt Aaron @BronxLaugher @Oofinat62407808 @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio Bob Ross's business partners had total control over his estate after his death. His surviving family members have been disputing it for years. They even have total control over the use of his name. This is honestly one of the least-surprising things to happen. @Oofinat62407808 @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio Bob Ross's business partners had total control over his estate after his death. His surviving family members have been disputing it for years. They even have total control over the use of his name. This is honestly one of the least-surprising things to happen.

cravatクラバット🍷 @datcravat @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio Anyone else seen that Bob Ross documentary on netflix that makes this tweet 10000x worse? @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio Anyone else seen that Bob Ross documentary on netflix that makes this tweet 10000x worse?

xceasefire/funkoangelo @xceasefire_ @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio I can say wholeheartedly that this is something that he would not have wanted. @OriginalFunko @tokenheadio @Dropppio I can say wholeheartedly that this is something that he would not have wanted.

Ross’ stance on using his likeness to gain profits was recently mentioned in his Netflix documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.

Bob Ross’ recent legal issues over his likeness

Since 1995, after Ross’ death, his business venture has been involved in a legal dispute over its ownership between the painter’s family and his former business partners. According to the contractual obligations of his firm, Bob Ross Inc, the death of any partner would cause the ownership to be shared among the remaining partners.

Many Twitter users also pointed out Stan Lee’s recent controversy with the NFT launch, while others mentioned about Ross’ legal disputes over the usage of his likeness. In his documentary, it was reported that the late painter wanted to leave his business to his son and his half-brother.

Bob’s son, Steve, recently also alleged that the current owners of his father’s firm unlawfully licensed his pictures. His original business partner’s daughters currently own Bob Ross, Inc.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider