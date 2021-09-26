Where to watch 'Britney vs Spears?' Release date, trailer, and all about the controversial Netflix documentary

Britney vs Spears is the title of an upcoming documentary on the pop singer's life. The new documentary focuses on Britney Spears' troubles, given the conservatorship. Her fiance, Sam Asghari, recently published his opinion on the trailer for Britney vs Spears. He said:

"I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney."

Lady Gaga's manager Bobby Campbell also reacted to the documentary and asked about the filmmakers' profit. He further inquired if that profit would be donated to Spears' legal defense. Campbell also wanted to know about helping those who are not financially strong to fight against undue conservatorships.

Spears has not yet commented on the Britney vs Spears trailer. So far, two documentaries on her life have already been released this year.

Everything to know about 'Britney vs Spears'

Crime filmmaker Erin Lee Carr directed the upcoming documentary. It has reportedly been in the making for around a year.

Britney vs Spears is scheduled to premiere September 28 on Netflix. The official trailer was dropped on the 22nd. The trailer shows Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu discussing conservatorship. It also included interviews with everyone involved in the arrangement.

A recording of the singer's June 2021 court hearing can also be heard. Spears vocally states that she deserves to have the same rights as everyone else.

Netflix shared an audio clip a day before the trailer's release on Twitter. It was a message Spears left for her lawyer in 2009.

Spears' previous comments on her documentaries

Although Britney Spears has not yet reacted to this film, she has criticized documentaries about her in recent months.

In a recent Instagram post, she mentioned that these documentaries are hypocritical and criticized the media for promoting them. She added that while there have been many positive things to report about her life, the world is fixated on the negative.

Speaking about the public's interest in her personal life, Spears said that she did not watch the documentary but felt uncomfortable with Britney vs Spears.

The 39-year-old criticized these documentaries and stated that she felt humiliated by such intrusion on her life. Spears said she was upset for weeks after watching these documentaries.

