Benji Madden net worth 2021: Musician's fortune explored as he celebrates 7th anniversary with Cameron Diaz 

American musician Benji Madden recently celebrated seven years of togetherness with his wife Cameron Diaz.

On January 6, the 42-year-old guitarist took to his Instagram and shared a message for Diaz on their anniversary alongside a picture of an animated tiger.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, Madden wrote he always dreamt of having a life like this, which is "happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional, equally filled with passion and depth."

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz tied the knot in 2015 after dating for seven months. The duo welcomed their first child, Raddix, in December 2019.

What is Benji Madden's net worth?

Benjamin Madden, known as Benji, is the son of Robin Madden and Roger Combs. Born in 1979 in Maryland, Benji has an identical twin brother, Joel. He attended high school in Maryland along with all of his siblings.

Currently, Benji Madden's net worth is $40 million, via Celebrity Net Worth.

Benji and Joel officially founded Good Charlotte in 1995, inspired by the Beastie Boys. As soon as they graduated high school in 1997, they concentrated solely on their music career and looked for a record deal. Following the hiring of a drummer, both brothers moved to the Washington area and began performing acoustic shows. When Billy Martin was hired as a guitarist, the band opened for bands like Blink-182 and Bad Religion.

In 2000, the group was signed by Epic Records. Later that year, they released their debut, self-titled album Good Charlotte. In 2002, The Young and the Hopeless was released and managed to sell 4.9 million copies, helping Good Charlotte break through to the mainstream. The group has since released albums such as The Chronicles of Life and Death, a few greatest hits albums, and its most recent releases, Youth Authority and Generation Rx.

Aside from music, Benji Madden is also a businessman. The music producer, also started an apparel brand called DCMA Collective. The brand had a store in Los Angeles in 2008 but it eventually went out of business.

In 2015, the Madden brothers started a new company called MDDN management company, which manages artists like Jessie J, Antiflag, Sleeping with Sirens, Architects, etc.

As for their personal properties, Diaz and Benji Madden bought a house for $2.178 million in Studio City, Los Angeles, in 2017. Despite its modest appearance, it is quite luxurious. Originally built in 1964, the house consists of 2,483 square feet of living space and boasts a swimming pool and spectacular views of surrounding canyons.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden purchased a new Beverly Hills mansion worth $14.7 million in October 2020. It consists of 9,000 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a significant upgrade from their previous residence. The new home features French doors, a wine cellar with temperature control, and a waterfall pool. A gated community surrounds the estate, which spans 1.7 acres of land.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider