"As long as she's happy"': Britney Spears 'Free Woman energy' Instagram photo receives support from fans

Popular American songstress Britney Spears embraced her womanhood on social media.

On January 6, the 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to post a nude mirror selfie. In the picture, Spears can be seen wearing only white knee-length socks and a matching white choker, using emojis to cover her private parts.

She later disabled comments on the post after claiming that she found a lot of them to be “hateful.”

How did Twitter react to Britney Spears' mirror selfie

Minutes after Spears posted her picture, Twitterati extended their support for her bold move.

Johnny @ItsJohnny05 i don't care what britney spears does as long as she's happy. y'all better leave her alone and let her live her best life. she f*cking deserves it. i don't care what britney spears does as long as she's happy. y'all better leave her alone and let her live her best life. she f*cking deserves it. https://t.co/ufcmGC0urR

Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays Britney Spears being able to do whatever the hell she wants 🗣️ WAS 🗣️ THE 🗣️ ENTIRE 🗣️ POINT 🗣️ OF 🗣️ THIS Britney Spears being able to do whatever the hell she wants 🗣️ WAS 🗣️ THE 🗣️ ENTIRE 🗣️ POINT 🗣️ OF 🗣️ THIS

Peppa @DPeppax2 Britney Spears is real and that bothers people. She’s unapologetically herself. Britney Spears is real and that bothers people. She’s unapologetically herself.

✨ @heyjaeee I saw Britney Spears posting tits & puss on Instagram so I posted tits & puss on Instagram I saw Britney Spears posting tits & puss on Instagram so I posted tits & puss on Instagram https://t.co/gxsc7HyRFM

Jacob @BewilderBerry Britney Spears could decapitate a man on Instagram and I’d be like good for her she’s a free woman Britney Spears could decapitate a man on Instagram and I’d be like good for her she’s a free woman

Phillip @MajorPhilebrity Not grown MEN in women’s business and talking about Britney Spears’ body… Not grown MEN in women’s business and talking about Britney Spears’ body…https://t.co/0lZkKM0aVP

2000s @PopCulture2000s britney spears does whatever she wants as long as she’s happy britney spears does whatever she wants as long as she’s happy

BreatheHeavy @breatheheavycom Imagine being so unhappy with yourself that you leave a negative comment on Britney Spears' Instagram posts. Imagine being so unhappy with yourself that you leave a negative comment on Britney Spears' Instagram posts.

overwhelmed and bisexual @NicoleFroio seeing people saying Britney Spears is acting crazy and maybe should have stayed in the conservatorship is so sad. i challenge you to rethink what "crazy" means and how it was constructed. even if Britney /is/ crazy (whatever that means) she has the right to autonomy. seeing people saying Britney Spears is acting crazy and maybe should have stayed in the conservatorship is so sad. i challenge you to rethink what "crazy" means and how it was constructed. even if Britney /is/ crazy (whatever that means) she has the right to autonomy.

Blanca|| Fan Account 🥀 @outfromunder7 me???? spending another year obsessed with Britney Spears??? yes. me???? spending another year obsessed with Britney Spears??? yes.

j @beysupdates y’all better leave britney spears alone and i’m being dead serious. if she wants to post a nude picture. she can! who fucking cares y’all better leave britney spears alone and i’m being dead serious. if she wants to post a nude picture. she can! who fucking cares

#FREEBRITNEY @bangtanbspears people’s reaction to every little thing britney spears just shows that everyone has different standards for people with disabilities or people who have shown trauma in public. when a 20 year old tiktoker does the same thing, i’m sure you’ll all have different energy 🤷‍♂️ people’s reaction to every little thing britney spears just shows that everyone has different standards for people with disabilities or people who have shown trauma in public. when a 20 year old tiktoker does the same thing, i’m sure you’ll all have different energy 🤷‍♂️

On the same day, Britney Spears posted several videos and notes of her dinner at a fancy restaurant in Los Angeles.

Following the waiter's instructions, Spears can be seen breaking the thin chocolate layer on top of an elegant cake at the high-end restaurant in her Instagram video.

“I didn’t have any expectations at all because I haven’t been out in a while…”

She went on to admit that her experience at the unnamed restaurant was “absolutely beautiful.”

In the notes, Spears also revealed that she drank red wine, her first glass in the last 13 years apparently.

This is not the first time the Gimme More singer has posted a naked picture of herself on social media.

In 2021, she shared a series of nude pictures during her ongoing conservatorship battle. At the time, some of her fans questioned Britney Spears's mental health, some even suggesting that the situation had negatively affected her state of mind.

In February 2008, after her personal troubles went haywire, the Grammy-winner was placed involuntarily into a temporary conservatorship with her father and an attorney, legally taking away Spears' control over her own finances and professional life for almost 13 years.

In November 2021, Spears stated that her parents should have been arrested for imposing such a strict conservatorship on her. She further revealed that she was given lithium, a powerful psychiatric drug, against her will and was forced to insert an IUD to prevent her from having any more babies.

In November 2021, the arrangement was officially ended by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, freeing Britney Spears from the conservatorship after more than a decade.

Edited by Atul S