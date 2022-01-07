"As long as she's happy"': Britney Spears 'Free Woman energy' Instagram photo receives support from fans

Popular American songstress Britney Spears embraced her womanhood on social media.
On January 6, the 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to post a nude mirror selfie. In the picture, Spears can be seen wearing only white knee-length socks and a matching white choker, using emojis to cover her private parts.
She later disabled comments on the post after claiming that she found a lot of them to be “hateful.”
How did Twitter react to Britney Spears' mirror selfie
Minutes after Spears posted her picture, Twitterati extended their support for her bold move.
On the same day, Britney Spears posted several videos and notes of her dinner at a fancy restaurant in Los Angeles.
Following the waiter's instructions, Spears can be seen breaking the thin chocolate layer on top of an elegant cake at the high-end restaurant in her Instagram video.
“I didn’t have any expectations at all because I haven’t been out in a while…”
She went on to admit that her experience at the unnamed restaurant was “absolutely beautiful.”
In the notes, Spears also revealed that she drank red wine, her first glass in the last 13 years apparently.
This is not the first time the Gimme More singer has posted a naked picture of herself on social media.
In 2021, she shared a series of nude pictures during her ongoing conservatorship battle. At the time, some of her fans questioned Britney Spears's mental health, some even suggesting that the situation had negatively affected her state of mind.
In February 2008, after her personal troubles went haywire, the Grammy-winner was placed involuntarily into a temporary conservatorship with her father and an attorney, legally taking away Spears' control over her own finances and professional life for almost 13 years.
In November 2021, Spears stated that her parents should have been arrested for imposing such a strict conservatorship on her. She further revealed that she was given lithium, a powerful psychiatric drug, against her will and was forced to insert an IUD to prevent her from having any more babies.
In November 2021, the arrangement was officially ended by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, freeing Britney Spears from the conservatorship after more than a decade.