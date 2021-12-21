5 reality TV couples who welcomed a baby in 2021

Multiple celebrities, from reality TV to the movie industry, have welcomed their next generation to their families in 2021.

Several reality TV stars were seen posting baby announcements on social media. While some are still expecting, many couples have welcomed a new member in their lives this year.

On that note, let’s have a look at five reality TV couples who became busy with their newborns in 2021.

Reality TV couples who became parents in 2021

1) Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Selling Sunset Season 4 showed fan-favorite star Christine Quinn throwing a jungle theme baby shower. During the shoot for the latest season, the reality TV star gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Christian Richard.

The series started featuring Richard in season 3, which ended with the couple’s never-seen-before wedding. The reality TV couple named their son Christian “Baby C” Georges Dumontet.

2) Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Falynn Pina has welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Jaylan Banks this year. The reality TV star shared the news on Instagram that read:

“Emma Sang Pina. She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21”

She is already a mother of three kids with her former husband Simon, who dated her co-star Porsha Williams. This became a huge topic among the RHOA fans.

3) Dani Briones and Dominic Phillip

Reality show Big Brother alums Dani Briones and Dominic Phillip welcomed their second child this year in November. The reality TV couple named her Lux, who also has a three-year-old sister Tenessee Autumn.

The couple met on Big Brother Season 13 in 2011. Last year, Dani participated in Big Brother: All Stars as well.

4) Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt welcomed their first child on November 20. The reality TV stars met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and got engaged in August 2019. Loch became pregnant this year via IVF.

They became parents to a son, and the couple named him August William Wendt.

5) Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar were part of the popular reality TV family show Counting On. However, TLC canceled the long-running series amid the ongoing trial of Josh.

He and his wife Anna welcomed their seventh child earlier this year. Anna announced her pregnancy a few days before Josh was accused of possession of child p*rnography.

Also Read Article Continues below

The reality TV couple’s newborn is a girl whose name is Madyson. She has six elder siblings — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar