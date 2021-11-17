Who are Anna and Josh Duggar's kids? Family explored as couple welcomes seventh baby amid scandal

Television personality Josh Duggar and wife Anna Duggar recently welcomed a baby girl. The newborn Madyson is the couple's seventh child.

The child’s arrival comes amid the ongoing scandal related to Josh Duggar. He has been accused of possession of child pornography and was arrested a few days after Anna made her pregnancy announcement on social media.

Josh Duggar’s wife recently took to Instagram to introduce her newborn to the world. She uploaded an adorable photo of the sleeping beauty:

Meanwhile, the family is happy with the arrival of baby Madyson. The little one has joined her siblings Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Maryella.

Why do Josh Duggar’s children’s names start with the letter M?

Josh Duggar is popular because of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who starred in the TLC show Counting On. All the children in the Duggar family have names starting with the letter J, but Josh Duggar and wife Anna decided to go the other way.

The couple started their own trend of using names that begin with the letter M. When their first child was born in 2009, they named her Mackynzie Renne.

Apart from the newborn baby Madyson, these are Josh Duggar’s children's names and ages:

Mackynzie Renne: 12-years-old

Michael James: 10-years-old

Marcus Anthony: 8-years-old

Meredith Grace: 6-years-old

Mason Garret: 4-years-old

Maryella Hope: 2-years-old

Josh Duggar’s next trial date is November 30

Josh Duggar was accused of “one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.” Although he was taken into custody, he later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Josh Duggar’s trial is dated November 30. If convicted, the father of seven will be sent to prison for 20 years.

Due to the child pornography case, TLC canceled the spin-off series of the long-running Duggar family show Counting On. However, Josh Duggar and Anna had quit the show in 2015 when multiple girls accused him of molestation.

Josh Duggar issued a statement on Facebook at the time about the accusations. He said:

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Josh Duggar is staying with some family friends and is allowed to meet his children, but only in Anna’s presence.

Edited by Siddharth Satish