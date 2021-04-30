Josh Duggar’s arrest by the feds has Twitter concerned about his pregnant spouse Anna

Unfortunately for Anna Duggar, her husband Josh Duggar, star of 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested. This news comes after she recently announced the gender of their baby on April 23rd, 2021.

Josh is being held at a jail in Arkansas and is without a set bail, and his charges are currently unknown. On Thursday, April 29th, 2021, he was arrested in the afternoon by the Washington County Sheriff’s department and placed on a federal hold at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville.

A look at Josh Duggar’s past

Josh Duggar is the 33-year-old son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Annette Ruark Duggar, who are also stars of 19 Kids and Counting. Josh met Anna in 2006 when she was a teen.

Josh Duggar has faced numerous scandals, some including touching underage girls and cheating on his wife.

In Touch Weekly reported that Bob Duggar, Josh Duggar’s father, told the Arkansas State Police that he assaulted five underage girls between 2002 and 2003 when he was 14-15 years old. Four of the five victims are Duggar children. Bob learned about only a couple of incidents involving Josh’s sisters in 2002.

Josh has also been in a controversy involving his wife, which involves him having a pornography addiction and a profile on Ashley Madison, a site for those looking to cheat on their partners. Josh later apologized by publishing a post on the Duggar family website.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly, over the last several years, been viewing pornography on the internet, and this became a secret addiction, and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain, and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

During this time, Anna Duggar asked people to pray for her, Josh, and the kids.

“Please continue to pray for me, Josh, and our children.”

Josh Duggar has suffered many consequences and has gone through steps such as marriage counseling, rehab, and Christian-focused discipline to mend his wrongdoings. But it looks like his actions have been continuing in the shadows.

The news regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest has sparked a conversation on Twitter, as a significant number of users seem to be worried about Anna and her children.

I really don't wanna know why Josh Duggar was arrested but also, every passing hour that we don't know is gonna make this more of a Schrodinger's Cat situation, albeit in which we can technically still assume something like THAT hasn't happened even while smelling a dead animal. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 30, 2021

Josh Duggar was arrested by federal marshals, today. One charge immediately comes to mind. — The Lavender Lady (@LavenderLady0) April 30, 2021

Me right now on Twitter trying to find out why Josh Duggar was arrested. pic.twitter.com/MS4ZR7NmWX — AbnormalNerd (@KatCantAnymore) April 30, 2021

Me hearing that Josh Duggar (yes that one) was arrested by the feds. pic.twitter.com/PUziK6mWlb — Chloë! (@darkwebmemeacct) April 29, 2021

Josh Duggar arrested in Arkansas by feds https://t.co/9sJJwsm0Xu pic.twitter.com/XnzgLbgB5P — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2021

Oh My Lanta! Josh Duggar just got arrested by the FBI! As his wife is pregnant with their 7th. I feel so badly for Anna. — Caroline Ironwill (@CIronwill) April 29, 2021

Josh Duggar is scary. His wife, who is churning out a kid every two years and probably has never had another relationship with a man before, needs to get her kids and get as far away from Josh as she can. The Duggars don't mean well. https://t.co/oAhWU2oPOt — Loukia Borrell (@LoukiaBorrell) April 30, 2021

I LITERALLY just read an article earlier this week where Josh Duggar and his wife were celebrating their SEVENTH child and ppl were asking how wife how TF can he afford to take care of all those kids, and she had a snappy comeback........& today he’s arrested by the Feds 🥴 — they clapped @RobIsRandomAF_6 (@BackUpRandomRob) April 29, 2021

"Why does Josh Duggar's wife stay with him?" Because divorce is 1000% forbidden in their world. — Ben knows that Biden won the election (@SassyDelawarean) April 29, 2021

Yes and the whole Josh Duggar arrested today by Feds while his wife is pregnant again highlights the difficult and sometimes impossible position women are placed in. — Tebow Couch Potato (@TebowCouch) April 29, 2021

Within a few days, fans should hopefully have more details on Josh’s arrest, and whether there will be a bail set in the future, and what the specific charges are.

