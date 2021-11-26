"Chrishell went from victim to bully": 'Selling Sunset' fans sympathize with Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset Season 4 has been released on Netflix, and the ten-episode series is nothing more than a bucket full of drama and remarkable properties. This season’s highlight was, of course, Christine Quinn.
Whether she is in the shot or not, her presence can be felt. The ladies of The Oppenheim Group, especially Chrishell Stause, never stopped talking about Quinn in Selling Sunset Season 4. She was literally talking behind Quinn’s back, and this act of Stause didn’t go down well with her fans.
Although Quinn brings in a whole lot of entertainment and drama onscreen, she is also the “bully” of Selling Sunset. However, the tables turned in the fourth season, where everyone ganged up on her at Jason Oppenheim’s house party.
Netizens are Team Christine Quinn this season
Since the beginning of Selling Sunset, the ladies constantly talked about Quinn, the drama around her pregnancy, the baby shower episode, and her silent fight with newcomer Emma Hernan. Apparently, Hernan and Quinn share the same ex-boyfriend, who apparently has cheated on Quinn with the former.
While Quinn was seen drowning in her own lies, Stause seemed to have caused conflicts on several occasions. In the last episode, Quinn reluctantly came to Jason’s party only to be attacked by the ladies as they wanted her apology. She requested to have a one-on-one discussion, but none agreed.
The entire incident brought out Stause’s personality as a “bully,” which is what fans are saying.
What happens in Selling Sunset next season?
Selling Sunset Season 4 ended with emotions of heartbreak, anger, and sadness. Viewers saw that now the gorgeous ladies of The Oppenheim Group have united against Quinn, who hopefully has Vanessa Villela and Davina Potratz on her side.
When the show ended, a teaser of Selling Sunset Season 5 was shown. It featured the girls being shocked over Stause and Jason’s news.
The former actress’ Instagram claimed she and her boss are dating, and this news came as a shock to their colleagues.
Will this lead to a new drama? Only time will tell.
To note, Mary Fitzgerald and Jason were ex-flames, and Stause recently divorced This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.