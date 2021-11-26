"Chrishell went from victim to bully": 'Selling Sunset' fans sympathize with Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset Season 4 has been released on Netflix, and the ten-episode series is nothing more than a bucket full of drama and remarkable properties. This season’s highlight was, of course, Christine Quinn.

Whether she is in the shot or not, her presence can be felt. The ladies of The Oppenheim Group, especially Chrishell Stause, never stopped talking about Quinn in Selling Sunset Season 4. She was literally talking behind Quinn’s back, and this act of Stause didn’t go down well with her fans.

Although Quinn brings in a whole lot of entertainment and drama onscreen, she is also the “bully” of Selling Sunset. However, the tables turned in the fourth season, where everyone ganged up on her at Jason Oppenheim’s house party.

Netizens are Team Christine Quinn this season

Since the beginning of Selling Sunset, the ladies constantly talked about Quinn, the drama around her pregnancy, the baby shower episode, and her silent fight with newcomer Emma Hernan. Apparently, Hernan and Quinn share the same ex-boyfriend, who apparently has cheated on Quinn with the former.

While Quinn was seen drowning in her own lies, Stause seemed to have caused conflicts on several occasions. In the last episode, Quinn reluctantly came to Jason’s party only to be attacked by the ladies as they wanted her apology. She requested to have a one-on-one discussion, but none agreed.

The entire incident brought out Stause’s personality as a “bully,” which is what fans are saying.

Fatimah Zubair @FatimahZubair6 Chrishell went from victim to bully, real quick. But I don't blame her, but she was fueling other drama as well. #SellingSunset Chrishell went from victim to bully, real quick. But I don't blame her, but she was fueling other drama as well. #SellingSunset

Mother Miranda @EveryWHOBeauti Cute, Now Chrishell is the Bully and Mary’s on something this season. Enema is Basic, Veronica or whatever her name was was Decent. maya needs to go. Amanza did a whole 180 on Mary this season. Oh and Christine CARRIED THIS SEASON, it was a weak Season #SellingSunset Cute, Now Chrishell is the Bully and Mary’s on something this season. Enema is Basic, Veronica or whatever her name was was Decent. maya needs to go. Amanza did a whole 180 on Mary this season. Oh and Christine CARRIED THIS SEASON, it was a weak Season #SellingSunset

VG @denethluxe Chrishell’s innocent act is so fake, when she’s a literal bully too. Them acting classes paid off a little bit. #SellingSunset Chrishell’s innocent act is so fake, when she’s a literal bully too. Them acting classes paid off a little bit. #SellingSunset

Fatimah Zubair @FatimahZubair6

#SellingSunset I don't think so anyone can defend Christine's previous behaviour and she did bully Chrishell as she didn't like her since day 1. And chrishell did call her out, but now she is just backbiting about her, and fueling stuff. A bit unnecessary I don't think so anyone can defend Christine's previous behaviour and she did bully Chrishell as she didn't like her since day 1. And chrishell did call her out, but now she is just backbiting about her, and fueling stuff. A bit unnecessary#SellingSunset

Tawnya @Tawnya62015452 #fakedrama #itsallforthecameras #drama Anyone else go from team Chrishell to team Christine. Seriously five against one and Chrishell thinks Christine is the bully? #SellingSunset Anyone else go from team Chrishell to team Christine. Seriously five against one and Chrishell thinks Christine is the bully? #SellingSunset #fakedrama #itsallforthecameras #drama

Naomi Stewart† @naomiestewart All girls have come across as such bullies. Mary went from being my fav to the worst. Feel so sorry for Christine. #SellingSunset All girls have come across as such bullies. Mary went from being my fav to the worst. Feel so sorry for Christine. #SellingSunset

isidora @isidora87565989 OMG can’t stand @Chrishell7 such bully no wonder her ex husband divorce her #SellingSunset OMG can’t stand @Chrishell7 such bully no wonder her ex husband divorce her #SellingSunset

kopipeng @cynsuxin all these other girls that ganged up to isolate Christine is not okay. all they do is talk keeping positivities but on the other side keep holding on the past and gossips about Christine in every conversation. Who’s the real bullies here #SellingSunset #SellingSunset S4 all these other girls that ganged up to isolate Christine is not okay. all they do is talk keeping positivities but on the other side keep holding on the past and gossips about Christine in every conversation. Who’s the real bullies here #SellingSunset #SellingSunsetS4

Rula Woods @RulaWoods This whole season was about Christine, and they were calling this girl a bully and these chicks became the mean girls with Mary and Chrishell fighting for most hurt #SellingSunset This whole season was about Christine, and they were calling this girl a bully and these chicks became the mean girls with Mary and Chrishell fighting for most hurt #SellingSunset https://t.co/KiXAhuavKj

What happens in Selling Sunset next season?

Selling Sunset Season 4 ended with emotions of heartbreak, anger, and sadness. Viewers saw that now the gorgeous ladies of The Oppenheim Group have united against Quinn, who hopefully has Vanessa Villela and Davina Potratz on her side.

When the show ended, a teaser of Selling Sunset Season 5 was shown. It featured the girls being shocked over Stause and Jason’s news.

The former actress’ Instagram claimed she and her boss are dating, and this news came as a shock to their colleagues.

Will this lead to a new drama? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To note, Mary Fitzgerald and Jason were ex-flames, and Stause recently divorced This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Edited by Ravi Iyer