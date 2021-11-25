'Selling Sunset' ending explained: Christine Quinn will not quit

Selling Sunset thrives on drama, gossip, and Gucci. The latest season delivered all that and more as The Oppenheim Group realtors walked the fine line between creating excel sheets and prepping meals.

Unlike its predecessors, Season 4 takes a welcome detour from queen bee Christine Quinn's cockiness and focuses a lot more on the opportunities the real estate market has to offer.

While Jason Oppenheim is looking forward to the firm's expansion into Orange County, OG cast members are exploring the possibility of Quinn leaving the show.

Will Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset?

In all of this, Quinn may seem mellow and wants to avoid a group chat with the rest of the Oppenheim team, but that doesn't necessarily point to her exit.

In October, she addressed exit rumors via a Twitter video filmed in the office. She said the team "cut her off" in the photos, which led to speculation that she may have left the show for good.

Christine Quinn @XtineQuinn Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. https://t.co/MYv17l4SEY

Selling Sunset Season 4 finale was all about the drama

Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae-Young, and Mary Fitzgerald appear positively disappointed in Selling Sunset season 4 episode 10. After Young storms out of the soiree with now-husband Tarek El Moussa, Stause makes an effort to hash it out with Quinn, and so does Fitzgerald without much luck.

Despite best efforts, Quinn sticks to her narrative, which absolves her of all wrongdoings. Meanwhile, the ladies are ready to let Quinn go. As Fitzgerald explains her side of the story, Hernan drops a statement that most have been wishing to happen:

"She's not changing, and hopefully, she just quits the Oppenheim Group. I mean, at this point, she's done."

Quinn is a cog in the wheel of Selling Sunset, no doubt. Not only does she get good business to the firm but also impressive TV ratings. However, if the animosity among the ladies remains, the bosses at The Oppenheim Group combined with Netflix may have to take a hard call.

With ladies silently feuding amongst themselves on issues that have happened in the past, Selling Sunset definitely didn't end on a high note. Quinn called the ladies "monsters" before she drove off while the rest stood in awe, confused about what the future held for them.

Selling Sunset is available for streaming on Netflix.

