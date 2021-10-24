How much is Tarek El Moussa worth? 'Flip or Flop' star's fortune explored as he marries Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young recently tied the knot. The wedding ceremony was held on October 23 near Santa Barbara and attended by family and friends, including Young’s co-stars and El Moussa’s children.

In an interview with People, Young stated that the couple are best friends and true soulmates. She added that their love is rare and special. El Moussa said he was excited to spend the rest of his life with Young.

Young was seen in a fitted corset dress with French lace, long sleeves, a keyhole back costume, and stiletto heels. El Moussa wore a black velvet tux with a skull and crossbone print lining.

The ceremony took place at a hotel near Santa Barbara. The location was designed in an Old Hollywood-style décor with a black, white, champagne, and gold palette. Following the ceremony, a cocktail hour was organized for all the guests at the reception.

Tarek El Moussa is worth millions

El Moussa is a popular television personality and real estate investor. He is mainly known as the host of the TV series Flip or Flop.

According to celebritynetworth.com, El Moussa’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. He has successfully purchased homes for auction, renovated them, and sold them for massive profit.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles (Image via Getty Images)

El Moussa got his real estate license at 21. He met his former wife, Christina Haack, through the house-flipping industry. They immediately became a team, with Haack taking charge of the designs and El Moussa looking at the renovations.

Following the economic collapse in 2008, the couple moved from a house worth $6,000 to a small apartment worth $700. They ran The El Moussa Group in Orange County, California, along with their partner, Peter De Best. They bought their first investment house in Santa Ana worth $115,000 and sold it at a profit of $34,000.

Also Read

Their real estate business continued after the economy went back to normal. Following their marriage in 2009, Tarek El Moussa asked his friends to film him and Christina Haack flipping the house to edit it into an audition tape.

Pie Town Productions and HGTV spotted the tape and the couple signed a deal with the latter in 2012. Their show, Flip or Flop, premiered the following year.

Edited by Srijan Sen