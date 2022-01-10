Who is MJ Rodriguez's boyfriend? Actress' love life explored as she becomes first trans woman to win a Golden Globe

Within a span of six months, MJ Rodriguez has made history twice. On Sunday, January 9, Michaela Antonia "MJ" Jaé Rodriguez won the Best Actress award at the Golden Globes for her role in FX's highly praised series Pose, becoming the the first transgender woman in history to win this award.

For her portrayal of Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the series, the 31-year-old received the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama" at the Golden Globe awards. This makes it the first Golden Globe win for the critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ series Pose since its debut in 2018.

MJ Rodriguez is now a Golden Globe winner. She makes history as the first transgender performer to win for 'Best Actress in a Drama Series.'

In July last year, MJ Rodriguez also became the first trans woman to receive an Emmy nomination for a lead role. After her appearance in Pose, which released its final season in June 2021, Rodriguez also appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, Tick, Tick... Boom!

MJ Rodriguez's reaction to her historic Golden Globe win

"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina,

"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow… This is not just for me, this is for y'all. This is the door that opens for y'all"

The actress won the Golden Globe award just two days after celebrating her 31st birthday. While expressing her gratitude for her win, she posted an Instagram snap with a long message in the caption. She wrote,

"This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey, who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE."

The Newark, New Jersey native also paid tribute to the other nominees, labelling the nominated women as "phenomenal."

Later, on her Instagram live, MJ thanked the show's creators, Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy, as well as her co-stars. In the video, she said,

"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow… This is not just for me, this is for y'all. This is the door that opens for y'all."

What is known about MJ Rodriguez's boyfriend?

The Pose actress introduced her boyfriend to her Instagram followers via a post (which has since been deleted) on Valentine's Day of 2020. MJ posted the snaps with her partner along with a lengthy caption that disclosed his name as Stephen.

In the caption, Michaela Jaé wrote,

"Baby, I wouldn't choose it any other way. I love you. I feel like I can be my truest self when I am around you. You have shown me what love truly looks like when it's balanced and easy. I'm so proud to call you my Valentine, but most importantly my boyfriend."

Since then, Rodriguez has posted a few snaps of herself and Stephen on Instagram, but she never tagged him in her post, making it unknown if her partner has an Instagram profile. As of yet, Stephen's complete identity and last name remain unidentified.

