Do Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have kids? Couple's family life explored as they help a friend procreate

American actress Ginnifer Goodwin said that she was okay if her best friend had her husband's sperm to produce a child.

While appearing on the radio show Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw on January 14, the 43-year-old star revealed she once offered her husband Josh Dallas' sperm to a close friend who wanted to be a single mother.

However, understanding the situation, Dallas and her friend said this could present them with more "complications" than the trio were prepared for. Goodwin summed up her response to them by saying:

"At a point, I was like, 'No, but seriously, we could arrange this.' And then there would be more little Joshs in the world. And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Joshs would be."

Ginnifer Goodwin, who appeared on the show with her Pivoting co-stars Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe, furthered the conversation. She stated that the duo tried explaining the logistics to the Something Borrowed actress. Meanwhile, she kept to her point, saying:

"Look, there's turkey basters, and arguing. It's not like you're not gonna be in the kid's life. Like, you're in my best friend's life."

Goodwin did not reveal the name of her friend or when the conversation took place.

Do Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have kids?

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas first sparked dating rumors in 2011 after they met on the set of drama series Once Upon A Time, where they played Snow White and Prince Charming respectively.

At the time, she was engaged to her He's Just Not That Into You co-star Joey Kern for five months, but the two broke up in May 2011. Meanwhile, Dallas had recently divorced his wife, Lara Pulver of Sherlock fame, after four years of marriage.

Goodwin and Dallas moved in together in March 2012 before they walked the red carpet together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner the following month. They eventually tied the knot in California in 2014.

The duo are proud parents to two sons - Oliver Finlay Dallas and Hugo Wilson Dallas.

Born on May 29, 2014, Oliver is the eldest son of the power couple and was delivered at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After Goodwin and Dallas welcomed their first child, the latter told news outlet Us Weekly that he feels like every day is a milestone with his newborn.

“He can climb the stairs like a ninja, hold his own bottle. Every day there’s a milestone that amazes you as a parent. Sleep is elusive — a slippery devil. I can’t seem to ever catch it. There’s somebody else that you have to take care of. You don’t think about yourself anymore. But it’s a pleasure to do that — he’s my little dude!”

The pair welcomed their second son, Hugo Wilson Dallas, on June 1, 2020, six years after having their first child.

On the professional front, Goodwin recently appeared in Fox's comedy series Pivoting while Dallas starred in NBC's mystery drama series Manifest.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee