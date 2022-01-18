What happened to Guaynaa? Rapper's girlfriend Lele Pons shares update after serious car accident

Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa reportedly suffered a major car accident in Los Angeles over the weekend. However, his girlfriend Lele Pons confirmed that the musician was doing well and undergoing recovery at home.

The Venezuelan singer-influencer took to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for sending their “love and messages” for her boyfriend. She shared a series of photos with the rapper and confirmed that he did not suffer major injuries:

“@guaynaa was a victim of a car accident! He is now in the process of recovery and will continue to be for the next couple of days! So blessed and fortunate that nothing happened and he’s okay.”

Meanwhile, Guaynaa also posted a set of pictures to update fans about his health condition. He thanked his family, friends and followers for their support and wishes and said he was grateful to life and God:

“Grateful with life, and with father God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident. Now it's time to recover.”

In the photos, the musician is seen lying on the bed with a brace around his neck. According to the French Toast PR Agency, the accident took place when a high speed vehicle hit the singer’s car in the middle of the road.

The rapper suffered “severe blows and traumas” and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. He was later discharged from the healthcare facility and is currently undergoing recovery at home under the supervision of his girlfriend.

When did Guaynaa and Lele Pons start dating?

Guaynaa and Lele Pons sparked romance rumors after the release of their collaborative song Se Te Nota in September 2020. The rumors intensified when the pair celebrated Halloween together and dressed up as Lisa Simpson and Milhouse for the occasion.

The duo officially confirmed their relationship in December 2020 by sharing a series of loved-up photos from their skiing trip.

The couple continued to share glimpses of their love life on Instagram, including photos from a private vacation in Italy last year. In August 2021, the pair bought a house together and moved into the luxurious mansion with their dog, Toby.

A look into Guaynaa’s career highlights

Guaynaa rose to fame after releasing his single 'ReBoTa' in 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

Guaynaa, aka Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, rose to fame after the release of his song ReBoTa in 2019. The song reached number 35 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube.

The track also received RIAA Latin division’s 4× platinum certification. A remix version of the song was released in July 2019 featuring artists like Becky G, Nicky Jam, Farruko, and Sech. Following the success of the song, the musician signed a record deal with Universal Music Latino and Republic Records.

The singer was featured on PJ Sin Suela's remix of La Pelua with Jon Z and Rafa Pabon in August 2019. That same year, he collaborated with rapper Mala Rodríguez for Dame Bien and also released a song with Yandel.

The 29-year-old went on to work with artists like Mon Laferte, Mariah Angeliq, Sebastian Yatra, and Blue Angels. He was nominated for the Premios Heat along with Paloma Mami and Cami.

Last year, the rapper appeared on Korean singer Chungha’s single Demente from his debut album Querencia.

Edited by Siddharth Satish