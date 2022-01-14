How much money has Baby Shark made? Popular children's song becomes first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views  

Popular children’s song Baby Shark has garnered over 10 billion views. This is the first time in YouTube history that a video has amassed the aforementioned viewcount. The South Korean track was competing against the song Despacito, by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which had secured 7.7 billion views.

The mega hit by Korean music group Pinkfong was released in June 2016. Children adore its catchy tunes and lyrics.

The song has also made global chart rankings, garnering 32nd place on Billboard’s Hot 100. It is also an RIAA-Diamond certified song and has gone platinum 11 times already. In 2019, it ranked sixth in the British Official Charts as well.

How much money has Baby Shark made?

According to Celebrity Net worth, a Korean family has accumulated $125 million since the song's release. Kim Min-seok co-founded SmartStudy Co. In 2010, the company's offshoot, Pinkfog, released the song.

Kim’s father runs Samsung Publishing Co. as well. The shares went up 89% during the World Series when player Gerardo Parra used the song during his walk-up. Fans enjoyed the music and sang along.

The Kim family owns 63% of Samsung Publishing. The same company owns 21% of Smart Study as well. Kim also owns a separate stake of 23% in Smart Study.

As the song went viral online, Smart Study’s revenue rose by 47% to $34.3 million.

As the song set a Guinness World Record, Min-seok Kim said:

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone.”

Kim added:

"We are truly grateful for the love and support from our fans around the world and look forward to providing more fun and creative content and expanding Baby Shark's universe in 2022 and beyond."

The song's video depicts two children dancing alongside the animated sharks. A "Grandpa Shark" attempts to eat the children, however, it fails. The children celebrate their safety and continue to dance to the hit beat.

YouTube Money Calculator has estimated that the song has made a whopping $17 million on the platform alone, since its release. The mentioned amount is after Google’s 45% cut. The website also predicts that advertisers pay an average of $7.60 CPM.

Another children's song - Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, the LooLoo Kids version - has ranked third place when it comes to YouTube views. It has amassed 6.1 billion views.

