Who is Aafia Siddiqui and why was she arrested? Past explored as Texas synagogue hostage-taker claims to be her brother

On January 15, an armed individual claiming to be Aafia Siddiqui's brother took four people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue called Congregation Beth Israel. The suspect reportedly demanded the release of Pakistani-born Aafia, who is currently jailed in Fort Worth, Texas.

The perpetrator claimed to have bombs in unknown locations and had a standoff with the Texas police for over ten hours. At 5:00 pm, the suspect released one of the hostages, including the rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker.

Later that night, at around 9:30 pm (CST), Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that all hostages had been rescued without injury. Authorities have not yet made any official revelations of how the situation deescalated. However, some reports suggest that the hostage-taker, who claimed to be Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, was shot by the local SWAT team.

However, ABC News confirmed with Siddiqui’s brother’s lawyers that the man was in Houston during the hostage situation.

Where is Aafia Siddiqui now?

Siddiqui, who has potential ties with Al-Qaeda, is incarcerated in Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, Texas. The 49-year-old is a Pakistani neuroscientist, serving a 86 year prison sentence for felonies like a US soldier's assault and attempted murder in 2008.

In 2001, after getting her PhD in neuroscience from Brandeis University, she returned to Pakistan post 9/11. Later, Khalid Sheik Mohammed, one of the former Al-Qaeda militants and leaders, labeled Siddiqui as the “courier and financier.”

Siddiqui was abducted with her three children in Pakistan and later resurfaced in Afghanistan in 2008, where US and Afghan officials arrested her. She reportedly shot a US military and FBI personnel during her detainment with an M4 Carbine. The gun belonged to an interrogator.

She was extradited to the US in 2008, following which her trial began. American media dubbed her as “Lady Al-Qaeda.” Aafia Siddiqui has also been allegedly associated with other militant groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS. The latter has made multiple attempts to free her.

Why did the Texas synagogue hostage-taker claim to be Aafia Siddiqui’s brother?

As per reports, some of Siddiqui's sympathizers and followers used to refer to her as their sister. This might be why the Texas synagogue hostage situation’s perpetrator claimed to be her brother. There is no biological connection between Siddiqui and the hostage-taker.

Also Read Article Continues below

In July last year, Aafia Siddiqui was attacked in prison when another inmate hit her with a coffee mug containing a hot beverage. She sustained burn injuries and was beaten when she fell to the ground. This incident might be why the perpetrator was incited to take four hostages and demand her release.

Edited by Srijan Sen