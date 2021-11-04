Who is Terry Kelly? Cleo Smith's abductor beaten up "black and blue" in holding cell

On November 3, four-year-old Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" after 18-days of being missing. WA Police also arrested a 36-year old Terry Kelly in connection with the case. As per homicide superintendent Rod Wilde, the suspect was under police radar.

After being assaulted by another prisoner in Carnarvon Police Station, Terry Kelly is currently in hospital just a few hours after his arrest.

A woman who claimed to be the prisoner's mother told the Daily Mail:

"As soon as he heard this bloke was arrested over that little Cleo, he blew up, beat him black and blue."

However, WA police are yet to confirm her claims.

What is known about Cleo Smith's alleged abductor, Terry Kelly?

While WA Police are building a case against him, Terry Kelly has not yet been charged. According to the Daily Mail, Terry's neighbor in Carnarvon described him as a loner and never interacted with the residents even after living in the neighborhood for decades.

Terry Kelly was reportedly raised by his grandmother, who passed away last year. While information about Kelly's occupation and career is not publicly known, it was reported that he recently bought a new car.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has previously mentioned that they are searching the abductor's vehicle after receiving tips about it. He said:

"We were trying to find a car. I'll leave it at that."

Terry Kelly has also been speculated to have a fascination with dolls. On Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine commented:

"I think I've said the lights were on and she was playing with toys. That's about all I want to say. This is still a matter that needs to go before the courts."

Kelly had been acting suspiciously over the 18 days of Cleo Smith's disappearance. His neighbors reportedly said that his dogs, which were kept in the backyard of his house, were recently kept in the front of his house. The neighbor had also said that he would leave and return with his car at odd hours.

One neighbor had also allegedly seen Terry Kelly buying diapers, which confused them as they were not aware Kelly had any children. Although it raised suspicion, the person did not report it at the time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other information about Terry Kelly's family and his mental health status is not yet known. Kelly's injury, which he sustained while in custody, delayed the proceedings of his case. The Deputy Police Commissioner said that that future trials might be hampered if they rush interviews with Kelly.

Edited by Srijan Sen