Who are Cleo Smith's parents? All about Aussie family as missing toddler found after 18 days

On November 3, Australian media reported that four-year-old Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" after 18-days of being missing. Western Australian Police Force stated that they found her in a locked Carnarvon house at around 1:00 am. She was reportedly alone in the house.

WA Police also arrested a 36-year old man in connection with the case. As per homicide superintendent Rod Wilde, the suspect was under police radar. The suspect is currently in hospital after sustaining injuries while in custody. On October 23, the police had offered a $1 million reward for any information that could lead to Cleo Smith.

Cleo went missing on October 16 from her family campsite, Blowholes. She was found 43 miles away from the camp.

Cleo Smith's parents breathe a sigh of relief

Cleo's mother, Ellie Smith, took to her Instagram to share a snap of her daughter's "missing poster" update, with the caption:

"Our family is whole again."

Meanwhile, her biological father, Daniel Staine is also thrilled to hear about Cleo Smith's return. In a statement given to The West Australian, the Staines sent their best wishes to Cleo's mother and stepfather.

The statement further read,

"We are all absolutely overjoyed at the good news this morning and so happy that Cleo has been reunited with her mum and dad. Thank you to everyone who helped look for her and bring her home, particularly the WA Police, SES and the Carnarvon community."

Daniel Staines reportedly lives with his parents at their Halls Head home. While not much information is publicly available, Staines was interviewed at Mandurah police station on October 18 regarding the disappearance of his biological daughter, Cleo Smith.

Cleo's mother and stepfather

While almost no public information is available on Cleo Smith's mother, Ellie Smith, her partner, Jake Gliddon, appears to be a fishing enthusiast or a professional fisherman, according to his Instagram.

Amidst Cleo's disappearance, the couple was targeted by online trolls, who made harsh comments about alleged involvement in their daughter's disappearance. Trolls also suggested that Gliddon had a history of substance abuse and insinuated premeditation on his part. However, these libelous claims were dismissed by the media and WA police.

The couple, who seem to be in their late-30 or early-40, also have a younger daughter called Isla.

Edited by Srijan Sen