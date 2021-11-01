"Joker or Yoshikage Kira?": Japan subway attack video sparks concern as man goes on stabbing spree 

On October 31, Halloween turned into a horrific event when a 24-year-old man attacked passengers on a Tokyo-bound train while mirroring the look of DC's Joker. The attack took place at around 8:00 pm when the perpetrator, who was reportedly dressed as Batman's archnemesis, started randomly stabbing people with a knife.

Local police have reported that the perpetrator injured almost 17 people to varying extents. The attacker had also allegedly set fire to the train. A video making rounds on the internet showcases passengers running from the carriage set on fire while escaping the attacker.

The perpetrator was also reported to have sprayed hydrochloric acid in the first and second carriages of the train prior to setting them on fire.

The aftermath of the Tokyo Train attack

As per reports of local law enforcement, a victim of the attack who was in his 60s was critically injured along with 17 others. After the attacker was arrested on the spot, several firefighters rushed to the Tokyo train station following the arson and stabbings.

A witness told local newspaper Yomiuri,

"I thought it was a Halloween stunt. Then, I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife."

He also added that there was blood on the knife.

Japan subway attack appears to have been influenced by the Joker and Yoshikage Kira

A Twitter video showcased the perpetrator smoking calmly while sitting in the carriage after initiating the attack. The incident was also eerily similar to a scene from the movie Joker, and the attacker's attire seems to have been inspired by the infamous Batman villain.

Sharla✨ @heyitssharla Stop sharing footage of the Tokyo train attacker. Notoriety is one of the main motivating factors for attacks like this - you’re giving him what he wants and encouraging copycats. Stop sharing footage of the Tokyo train attacker. Notoriety is one of the main motivating factors for attacks like this - you’re giving him what he wants and encouraging copycats.

𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐥🎃 @JURYR00M u mean to tell me the perpetrator of the train attack in Tokyo was in a goddamn Jojo costume u mean to tell me the perpetrator of the train attack in Tokyo was in a goddamn Jojo costume https://t.co/ZeLRgJJNiU

More parallels between the film and the attack came to light, as Arthur Fleck starts a frenzy in a train which causes the injury of several passengers in the movie Joker.

The perpetrator was wearing a similar style of suit as worn by the Joker in his titular 2019 film. Meanwhile, people on Twitter also drew comparisons between the attacker and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure antagonist Yoshikage Kira.

The Joker is a supervillain known for wreaking havoc and orchestrating several heinous and gore-filled acts. Meanwhile, Yoshikage Kira is a serial killer obsessed with women's hands and does not seem to believe that he deserves repercussions for his crimes. The attacker does appear to have based his look on Kira rather than the Joker, owing to a similar shirt and tie underneath his coat and blazer.

In a minor contradiction to Kira's character, the perpetrator reportedly told local media that he committed the crimes to warrant a death sentence.

