What happened to Cleo Smith? Search for missing 4-year-old "Aussie Maddie" intensifies as police offer $1 million reward

The desperate search for four-year-old Cleo Smith continues after she went missing from a campsite where she spent the weekend with her family. The toddler has been missing for six days. As the investigation into the case continues, police officials believe she was likely abducted.

The police announced that they have gathered the “largest and most complex task forces,” into what is now a national search.

On Friday, Cleo Smith’s family had arrived at a campsite close to Point Quobba, which is 75 kilometers north of Carnarvon. Her parents Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, along with her younger sibling Isla, had planned on spending the weekend there.

Cleo and her sister were asleep by 8:00 pm that night. Her parents were in bed at the same time as well, but they were woken up at 1:30 am on Saturday when Cleo asked for water. This was the last time they saw her.

The parents woke up at 6:00 am to find that their daughter Cleo Smith had disappeared from the family tent.

At a press conference, Ms. Smith said:

"As we passed the divider, I went into the other room and the zipper was open. I turned around to Jake and just said, 'Cleo's gone.'"

Police identify possible locations Cleo Smith might be taken to as they probe sex offenders around the locality

Police officials have identified a few key locations Cleo Smith may have been taken to, as other law enforcement officials probed sex offenders living around the area for information on her whereabouts.

The four-year-old may have been driven eight hours away from the campsite. She could then have been taken to Tom Price, located along the north-east region of the campsite located in Western Australia.

There is also the possibility of Cleo Smith being taken into the town of Kalbarri, located five hours away from the said campsite. To reach Kalbarri, the suspected kidnappers must have passed through the suburbs of Meekatharra.

Cops are also looking into what fellow campers had to say. According to Seven News, few suggested that they heard screeching tires in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police now search for Cleo Smith’s body, believing that the toddler might be dead

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch revealed that police were now searching for the child’s remains. In a statement, he said:

"Cleo disappeared from her family's tent, despite an extensive land, sea and air search, we have not yet located her body."

They also believe that if Cleo had voluntarily left the tent alone, she would have been found by now.

Police revealed that they are offering an award of $1 million to anyone who provides valuable information leading to Cleo. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and may be carrying a red sleeping bag which is yet to be found.

