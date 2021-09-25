What happened to Kelly Price? Gospel singer deemed missing, reportedly safe at an "undisclosed location"

Gospel singer Kelly Price has been declared safe after being reported missing on Saturday, 18 September 2021. The musician was listed as a missing person by the National Crime Information Center.

Authorities conducted a welfare check at her house following the disappearance. Officials told TMZ at the time that they found no evidence of foul play at her residence and also spoke with her boyfriend.

More recently, the musician's representative Monica Ewing told TMZ that Kelly was not missing and was safely undergoing recovery from COVID-19 at an "undisclosed location".

Everything to know about Kelly Price's disappearance

Kelly Price disappeared after recovering from COVID-19 (Image via Getty Images)

Kelly Price tested positive for COVID-19 in July and was admitted to a hospital in Georgia. On July 29, the singer took to Instagram to share an update about her health condition:

"I wasn't feeling so well last night so I got up this morning and went to the doctor and got checked out. It had come back that I have COVID. I am very achy. I am very weak. I can barely stay awake."

The Grammy Award nominee also mentioned that she was following orders from doctors and asked fans to pray for her recovery:

"I am following doctor's orders and praying that this thing passes quickly so that I can get back to normal... if you can bombard heaven on my behalf, I would appreciate it."

Kelly Price was later shifted to the ICU when her health condition worsened. However, she was deemed missing shortly after her discharge. Her children expressed concern after receiving a notice from the hospital about her release because she had not fully recovered.

Meanwhile, some of her family members claimed that her boyfriend was allegedly keeping her children away from the singer, which led to the welfare check.

However, following the latest update, Kelly's representative mentioned that she will reach out to the Cobb County Police to inform them about the singer's status and well-being.

She also mentioned that the record artist maintained distance from her family to recover in isolation. Kelly Price was set to perform in New Orleans, but her gig had to be canceled following her medical condition.

Meet Kelly Price as she recovers from COVID-19 in private

Kelly Price is a Grammy Award nominated gospel and R&B singer (Image via Getty Images)

Kelly Price is an American Gospel and R&B singer-songwriter. She was born on 4 April 1973 in New York and began singing in church as a toddler.

She came under the spotlight after performing with George Michael at Madison Square Garden in 1992. Her talent was recognized by Mariah Carey, who helped her to establish a career as a background singer.

The 48-year-old released her debut album Soul of a Woman in 1998 and gained further recognition in the industry. She went on to release eight studio albums and earned six Grammy nominations throughout her career.

She also worked with prominent artists like Whitney Houston, Kanye West, Ronald Isley and Faith Evans, among others. She is one of the most respected Gospel artists of all time and is recognized across the world for her powerful vocals.

Also Read

Kelly Price recently made the news after she was deemed missing by police authorities. She reportedly disappeared after being discharged from the hospital following treatment for COVID-19.

However, her representative has confirmed that the musician is safe and recovering from the disease in a remote location. It remains to be seen if the singer will update fans about her whereabouts and health condition in the days to come.

