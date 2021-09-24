K-Pop star Jessi's hospital photo leaves fans concerned

K-Pop solo star Jessi worried fans on September 23 when she posted a picture of herself at a hospital on her social networking site.

The picture was posted to Jessi's Instagram account as a story. There was no accompanying caption that led to fans worrying over the star's well-being. According to the IV bag featured in the picture, the star is speculated to have got Glucose 5% Intravenous Infusion.

This is also not the first time the star has been taken to hospital. Jessi has been busy promoting her music and other activities that she has been a part of continually in recent days.

In January, the singer confessed that she was admitted to the hospital, where she stayed for six consecutive days.

Fans react to Jessi's post and wonder if this is cause for concern

Jessi captured the hearts of fans not only with music but with her wit and charm with her talk show Jessie's Show!terview.

She has a huge fan following, and they reacted to the picture with concern for Jessie. They wondered if the star was okay as she had been headed to hospitals quite frequently.

Many also wondered if this was a sign of Jessie overworking. Fans speculated that it was common for people within the K-Pop industry to take IV for vitamin intake, among other reasons. It was also suggested that agencies overworked their artists to an extent where they needed IV to recharge and recuperate before continuing activities.

A screenshot of reactions from fans about Jessie's Instagram story (Image via allkpop)

Some fans also pointed out that the IV itself was not harmful, but these artists were forced to sit through IV bags because of starvation and exhaustion. Many worried that Jessie might be going through a tough time due to her activities. Followers also hoped the star was not harming her health.

A few also expressed that they felt guilty for wanting Jessi to release a new album. They did not wish to see the star put herself in trouble while fulfilling her fans' wishes.

It remains to be what comes of the sudden post the artist put up online, and if she comments on the same in the coming days.

