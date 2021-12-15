'FBI': How are fans reacting to intense fall finale?

Warning: Spoilers for 'FBI' Season 4 Episode 9 ahead

FBI's fall finale was certainly the most intense episode of the season, featuring an old enemy's revenge spree and some of the main characters getting seriously hurt.

Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), currently imprisoned, launches a dangerous revenge spree against the team that put him behind bars. While still in his cell, he orchestrates a plan to harm the show's protagonists and their families. The episode kept getting darker as it went on, with emotions riding high.

Fans of the show had a great time soaking in the engaging drama of the show's final episode of 2021, as was evident from the number of tweets during and after the episode aired.

Tyrone Sanders @_tyronesand_ @FBICBS Oh my goodness the first 30 seconds of FBI new episode has me shocked already!!! #FBICBS Oh my goodness the first 30 seconds of FBI new episode has me shocked already!!! #FBICBS @FBICBS

'FBI' fans react to tense episode

FBI Season 4 Episode 9, titled "Unfinished Business," was dramatic from the outset. The episode began with Rina Trenholm (played by Kathleen Munroe) getting shot on a mission.

That set off a cat-and-mouse chase, with the FBI trying to uncover the person behind the shootings and Vargas attempting to pull strings in time to take the team down. The intensity of the episode grabbed viewers' attention.

Caroline Kimani @cawaki This episode is so intense i hate to imagine how it will end #FBICBS This episode is so intense i hate to imagine how it will end #FBICBS

Fans emotional over Maggie and Rina

Rina was shot down in the very first scene of the show. Just when viewers assumed this was as intense as the episode could get, they learnt that the person behind it planned to take down all of them one by one. The next big shock was Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) also getting injured in the scuffle.

The show left viewers on a cliffhanger about what would happen to Rina, who was revealed to be in a coma at the end of the episode.

Tyrone Sanders @_tyronesand_ Maggie is down what is happening in this episode #FBICBS Maggie is down what is happening in this episode #FBICBS

When will 'FBI' return with a new episode?

The show has officially entered its winter break and will be off till the end of this year. The next episode is set to be released on January 4, 2022. Many questions are left unanswered and viewers will be eagerly awaiting the show's return.

