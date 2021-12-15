×
'FBI': How are fans reacting to intense fall finale?

'FBI' Season 4 Episode 9 ramped up the intensity (Image via FBICBS/Twitter)
Modified Dec 15, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Warning: Spoilers for 'FBI' Season 4 Episode 9 ahead

FBI's fall finale was certainly the most intense episode of the season, featuring an old enemy's revenge spree and some of the main characters getting seriously hurt.

Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), currently imprisoned, launches a dangerous revenge spree against the team that put him behind bars. While still in his cell, he orchestrates a plan to harm the show's protagonists and their families. The episode kept getting darker as it went on, with emotions riding high.

Fans of the show had a great time soaking in the engaging drama of the show's final episode of 2021, as was evident from the number of tweets during and after the episode aired.

Oh my goodness the first 30 seconds of FBI new episode has me shocked already!!! #FBICBS @FBICBS

'FBI' fans react to tense episode

FBI Season 4 Episode 9, titled "Unfinished Business," was dramatic from the outset. The episode began with Rina Trenholm (played by Kathleen Munroe) getting shot on a mission.

That set off a cat-and-mouse chase, with the FBI trying to uncover the person behind the shootings and Vargas attempting to pull strings in time to take the team down. The intensity of the episode grabbed viewers' attention.

This episode is so intense i hate to imagine how it will end #FBICBS
Where the hell is their backup?? #FBICBS
it’s the fact not even 40 secs into the episode and rinas already down #FBICBS
We may very well be watching the best 2 hours of #FBICBS & #FBIMostWanted ever back to back.
@WolfEnt I remember when Hailey Upton from #ChicagoPD came to New York to help out Maggie and OA. I hope Jubal go full Hank Voight. We need another team member from #ChicagoPD to help out. This is intense. 😬 #FBICBS #TheFBIs
THAT WAS WILD #FBICBS
That was a damn good episode!It had everything!#FBICBS @FBICBS @WolfEnt @laura_navins
Well that was crazy intense, really good episode! #FBICBS Not sure I'm emotionally ready for #FBIMostWanted now

Fans emotional over Maggie and Rina

Rina was shot down in the very first scene of the show. Just when viewers assumed this was as intense as the episode could get, they learnt that the person behind it planned to take down all of them one by one. The next big shock was Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) also getting injured in the scuffle.

The show left viewers on a cliffhanger about what would happen to Rina, who was revealed to be in a coma at the end of the episode.

Jesus, now Maggie??? #FBICBS
Oh no! Maggie is hit. 😢 #FBICBS
Maggie is down what is happening in this episode #FBICBS
@FBICBS This is heartbreaking. First Rina was hit and then Maggie. At least Maggie is okay. I'm worried about Rina. 💔 #FBICBS
NOT MY MAGGIE #FBICBS twitter.com/fbicbs/status/… https://t.co/W81xAWEnPx
This @FBICBS was absolute 🔥 from start to finish! Y'all didn't take your foot off the gas not ONCE!! That's how you Fall finale! @WolfEnt #FBICBS 😎😰👊🏾🙌🏾

When will 'FBI' return with a new episode?

The show has officially entered its winter break and will be off till the end of this year. The next episode is set to be released on January 4, 2022. Many questions are left unanswered and viewers will be eagerly awaiting the show's return.

