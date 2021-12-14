FBI season 4 episode 9 preview: Who is hunting the team down?

After an intense episode of FBI last week, the show is set to return with another edge-of-the-seat thriller this week as the show airs its final episode before winter break.

The episode, titled "Unfinished Business," had audiences on the hook from the moment the promo was aired last week, and it seems there is somebody from the past that is coming for venegance against the beloved team 'FBI'.

The promo also features a very important character character in the show getting shot (or possibly killed?). Read on to find out more.

What happened in the previous episode of 'FBI'?

The previous episode of FBI was titled "Fire and Rain" and it was one of the most intense episodes of the season. The episode involved a race-against-time situation with the FBI trying their best to defuse a bomb set in motion by a large scale terrorist plan.

The majority of the episode revolved around Agent Scola (John Boyd) as he turned out to be the hero of the day, managing to get the necessary intel and helping the group defuse the bomb. He was also lauded by fans for his work in the episode, and John Boyd, too, received praise from many for his acting in "Fire and Rain."

The end of the show, however, was the real eye-catcher as FBI prepared its fans for the fall finale.

What to expect from the latest episode of FBI?

The latest episode of FBI is titled "Unfinished Business" and that in itself is intriguing enough, hinting at a potential return of a character from the past.

The promo already shows Agent Rina (Kathleen Munroe) getting shot and it has been a real shocker for fans. The official synopsis released by CBS reads:

"After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal; the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones."

It can be predicted that the next episode of FBI will be an intense one as the show goes on a break following this fall's finale. It will feature an old enemy and the classic FBI vs a lethal enemy plotline. With one agent already hurt, it is yet to be seen if more people get caught in the crossfire or if the FBI can take Vargas down before it's too late.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming episode will air on December 14, 2021 on the CBS Channel. It will also be available to stream on CBS's streaming service.

Edited by Danyal Arabi