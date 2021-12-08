'FBI' recap: "Fire and Rain" shower over show's return?

FBI is back, and a long wait is over. It has been quite some time since we saw something from the desk of Dick Wolf and Craig Turk on our TV screen, and it certainly felt empty. However, the show returned with a bang with its newest episode, "Fire and Rain", that hit all the right spots.

Today's episode had it all: ample emotions, jaw-dropping drama, a diabolical terrorist plot. It was a wonder how much this episode could fit in and still treat it with utmost sincerity.

Fans have already referred to it as the season's best episode and even as one of FBI's best episodes yet.

iry @625MCDANNO GOD TONIGHT WAS SO GOOD! @johnny_boyd was phenomenal tonight and i’m a little biased bc scola’s my favourite but this is definitely one of the best episodes yet! #FBICBS GOD TONIGHT WAS SO GOOD! @johnny_boyd was phenomenal tonight and i’m a little biased bc scola’s my favourite but this is definitely one of the best episodes yet! #FBICBS

FBI Season 4 Episode 8 recap

The episode was FBI's comeback from the Thanksgiving break. It is no wonder that this episode was destined to be special. But what the show gave today has topped expectations. The episode's plot was good enough to hook the audience in from the first blink of an eye.

It begins with Agent Scola (John Boyd) in his brother's grave when he receives a call. A murder occurred, and the victim's basement was full of homemade bombs, maybe linking it to an upcoming terrorist attack. The team narrows down on possible suspects and finds a woman whose car is stained with blood.

It is revealed that she is the widow of a man who died in the 9/11 attack. She did not have any idea about her boyfriend's activities, who convinced her that he was shooting for a documentary, but it turned out he was a terrorist.

Scola talks the woman into helping them by sharing his brother's story, who died in the 9/11 attack as well.

The episode goes onto race-against-time mode from here on as the FBI rush to stop the diabolical plan set in motion by the terrorists. Upon being arrested, the terrorist, Carlos Velez, uses the American legal system and asks for a lawyer, effectively stalling them.

After quite the hustle and a very dramatic hiatus, the FBI managed to deactivate the bomb and evacuate everyone, effectively saving the city from a dangerous terrorist plot. The ending reflects on Scola's coming to terms with his brother's death.

Wolf Entertainment @WolfEnt Our #FBICBS team had to match the materials used to make such a threat. We turned to our FBI Tech, Dan Fethiere,to ensure that we kept each story point factual and practical in terms of size and probability of the device at hand! #TheFBIS Our #FBICBS team had to match the materials used to make such a threat. We turned to our FBI Tech, Dan Fethiere,to ensure that we kept each story point factual and practical in terms of size and probability of the device at hand! #TheFBIS https://t.co/kJ7BHksY0W

FBI: What's next?

The next episode of FBI will air on December 14, 2021. There is no confirmation whether the show will go on a break after that. For now, we get a new episode next week. Stay tuned for more updates.

