'FBI' Season 4 Episode 8 preview: Ready for a fall return?

FBI has been on a break due to Thanksgiving. It wasn't easy at first but now that the show is nearly back, so are the spirits. It has been a very successful series with four seasons on air already and will return on December 7, 2021, with its latest episode, "Fire and Rain".

The previous episode of FBI was also pretty intense and had us wanting more of that thrill, but that may be the very purpose at this point. Nevertheless, it has successfully done so.

FBI recap: Where did the show leave off?

The previous episode of FBI was released on November 16, 2021, and was titled "Gone Baby Gone". The episode indeed had a lot of adrenaline rush and included everything: the drama, the chase, and the shootouts.

The story revolved around two important plot points: the case of a kidnapped girl from her daycare and the return of Maggie's (played by Missy Peregrym) sister, who has a substance abuse problem.

The stories intermingle during a serious exchange, leaving Maggie distracted, thus allowing the perp to escape. The FBI had trailed hard and fast to narrow down, but when she gets a call about her sister overdosing, Maggie's distraction proves to be the factor that jeopardizes the whole operation in Episode 7 of the show.

Maggie is subsequently asked to take time off while the rest of the team focuses on the case.

Proving the alibi to be fake and pressing an accomplice to get details, the team surrounds the prime suspect. The perp refuses to give up the girl's location despite being caught.

But the FBI finds her anyway, ending a long day at work.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

It would certainly not be wrong to expect the same amount of thrill from the upcoming episode as we had witnessed in the last one before the Thanksgiving break commenced.

The latest episode is titled "Fire and Rain", and though the title seems mystic enough to get us excited, CBS has been kind enough to give us a heads up with a synopsis before the episode airs.

It reads:

"A widow is shocked that her new "boyfriend" is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack; Scola is reminded of his brother's death on 9/11; Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation."

It is evident the new episode will be action-packed and emotionally turbulent with the side character arcs and stories, while the central plot will involve a terrorist attack plan. It is hard to think how this could have been any better.

The synopsis is absolutely the type we would want to witness. Now the question is whether the episode, too, will live up to the hype. It's not long before we find out; the new episode airs on December 7, 2021, on the CBS channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer