Top 5 hard-hitting female lead roles of 2021

There has always been a dearth of female-centric roles in the history of entertainment. 2021 has been especially spectacular in that regard, as there have been several movies and TV series released with strong female-centric characters this year.

The horizons of movie-making have expanded to explore an array of leading female roles that probe deeper into questions of gender equality that have become very relevant today.

On that note, here is a list of the top 5 female-centric roles that won our hearts in 2021.

5) Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon follows the story of a fearless warrior in the imaginary land of Kumandra and her adventure to find Sisu, the last dragon. Raya exemplifies all the qualities of a warrior. She is fearless and brave, with a good heart, and wants to bring peace to her homeland. Raya, from the animated fantasy series, is a feminist figure to be reckoned with.

4) Malcolm and Marie

Though Zendaya and John David Washington were supposed to share equal screen space in the black and white drama, Zendaya definitely stole the show with her characterization of Marie, making it one of the most hard-hitting female roles of 2021.

Malcolm and Marie follows the story through one night and the proceedings between a celebrity couple that will decide the fate of their relationship. Marie steals the show as a betrayed woman who confronts her partner, demanding credit and having her voice heard.

3) Black Widow

Fans have been waiting for a long time for an entire movie on Black Widow, and 2021 delivered that.

Natasha Romanoff, a former KGB spy, is shocked to find out that her ex-handler, General Dreykov, is still alive. She must now confront her dark past all the while evading capture by the Taskmaster. Full of action and powerful female leads, Black Widow is a must-watch. Florence Pugh will also join Scarlet Johansson in the flick.

2) The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy series that attempts to bring the gender question into consideration. Set in a fantasy world where magic exists, but only accessible by women, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women and goes on a dangerous journey spanning the world.

Starring Rosamund Pike in the lead role, this series features some really powerful female roles apart from that of Moiraine.

1) Cruella

Released in 2021, Cruella explores the backstory of the notorious character from the children's fiction 101 Dalmatians. As opposed to the original story, which solely focuses on Cruella as the heartless and cold villain, the 2021 movie attempts to give some context to her character.

It is a story of how a struggling young woman strives to make her place in the world and right the injustices done to her. The film does not create the binary of good and bad around her character. Instead, it explores Cruella as a more human character and attempts to ground her story with some context. Starring Emma Stone in the titular role, Cruella definitely makes it to the list of top 5 leading female roles of 2021.

