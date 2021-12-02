'Chicago Med' preview: Time for the doctors to return? 

Chicago Med is the newest component of the "Chicago Universe," created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. Last week's episode, "Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin," gave fans much to think about with a good dose of emotional turbulence and drama. While the show went on a break post that episode, it is set to return to the screen on December 8, 2021.

Sure, there's still a week before the episode airs, but that is no excuse to not get excited!

The show has not announced a tenth episode so far, which means that this episode may play a highly important role - it may be the show's mid-season finale.

Chicago Med recap: Intense episode leaves things hanging

Last week's episode of Chicago Med was already setting up for a winter break. At this time of the year, most shows reach a mid-season peak. This episode was no different with a high-tension plotline where major characters were required to make major choices that could affect the whole plot of the series.

The synopsis of the Chicago Med season 7 episode 8 reads:

"Scott's loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged; the annual random drug testing puts a doctor's career in jeopardy; Choi tries a risky old-school method on a patient; Halstead helps Hammer search for her mother."

It can be understood that this episode did what it had to do before the show went on a three week break. Sadly, the show will only air one episode i.e., the ninth episode, before going for another break.

Hence, it can be expected that we will see more of our familiar characters like Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) be involved in some serious drama.

What to expect from the last episode?

It has been a good year for Chicago Med, with fans and critics praising the on-going season for its great plotline, flawless acting as well as its overall impact on prime time television.

As can be expected from most shows, the next episode of Chicago Med will also hopefully be very dramatic and perhaps leave the audience on a cliffhanger until its return in the first month of 2022.

The official synopsis for the final episode of the year reads:

Released by NBC for the upcoming episode of 'Chicago Med'

The episode is titled "Secret Santa Has a Gift for You." This could hint at a holiday special episode, since there will be episodes before Christmas again.

Chicago PD and Chicago Fire are also set to air on the same day after their respective breaks.

