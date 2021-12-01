'La Brea' wrapped: What do fans say about the finale?

La Brea's highly anticipated finale just aired. The series, built up mystery after mystery layering different concepts, storylines and twists, reached its penultimate episode. Though the series has been renewed for a second season, fans will have to wait a while to see what has happened.
The series, which should have answered more questions and untangled some webs, has not done so, and too much is left to be answered in the second season.
Fans of the show, of course, had opinions about this. The fan reaction was very mixed and varied from excited to impressed to straight out disappointed. Check out some fan reactions to the finale of La Brea.
'La Brea' fans react to plot holes and inconsistencies
La Brea is not the most polished TV series there is. The previous episode, "Father and Son", was a testimony to that. The series about a group of people trapped in another timeline after falling through a sinkhole seemed to be a very nice sounding plot.
But as the series progressed, new twists and turns kept coming, developing a kind of narrative inconsistency. This can still be explained with good writing later, but certain things are straight out a little sloppy, and the fans are always quick to point them out.
Along with that, numerous character decisions seemed unmotivated and unplanned. This was also one of the areas fans had picked up and pointed out.
There were repeated comments about how confusing the show was getting. After so many layers are added to the original storyline, including a whole new crisis in the second to the last episode.
Even characters like Silas (Mark Lee) are left unexplained after a slow and subtle build-up teasing his identity.
What La Brea sees from fans is a typical reaction when time-travel or complex stories are left without adequate explanation. La Brea may explain everything later next season, but fans are left scratching their heads over the highly anticipated finale for now.
There are almost too many questions, and no one can answer them, yet. Fans will have to wait until the second season to know whatever secrets have been left unsaid.
The second season is expected to come out sometime in 2022. Let's hope it makes sense out of the chaos the first season has built.