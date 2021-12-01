×
'La Brea' wrapped: What do fans say about the finale?

&#039;La Brea&#039; Season 1 (Image via NBC)

Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Dec 01, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Feature

La Brea's highly anticipated finale just aired. The series, built up mystery after mystery layering different concepts, storylines and twists, reached its penultimate episode. Though the series has been renewed for a second season, fans will have to wait a while to see what has happened.

The series, which should have answered more questions and untangled some webs, has not done so, and too much is left to be answered in the second season.

Fans of the show, of course, had opinions about this. The fan reaction was very mixed and varied from excited to impressed to straight out disappointed. Check out some fan reactions to the finale of La Brea.

#LaBrea season 2 needs to premiere already https://t.co/w9Wqs9ob2C
This show wild #LaBrea https://t.co/Y3ST5ypy1s
Big Back to the Future vibes tonight. #LaBrea https://t.co/nMYBkLOrrP
My reaction to the #LaBrea season finale… https://t.co/x7U2C7XpOC

'La Brea' fans react to plot holes and inconsistencies

La Brea is not the most polished TV series there is. The previous episode, "Father and Son", was a testimony to that. The series about a group of people trapped in another timeline after falling through a sinkhole seemed to be a very nice sounding plot.

But as the series progressed, new twists and turns kept coming, developing a kind of narrative inconsistency. This can still be explained with good writing later, but certain things are straight out a little sloppy, and the fans are always quick to point them out.

Along with that, numerous character decisions seemed unmotivated and unplanned. This was also one of the areas fans had picked up and pointed out.

Josh didn't hear the rope starting to give out? #LaBreaNBC #labrea https://t.co/NVtcdGrLlq
#LaBrea This was the most bad acting, poorly scripted show.....but Damn I can't wait till season 2😂😂 https://t.co/Fz7CZK1ge0
Jump into mysterious sinkhole with no supplies. #LaBrea https://t.co/qha3jNZGKp
OK sooo use your smartphone and take a picture of the map THAT IS FADING!! Come On!!#LaBrea #LaBreaNBC https://t.co/kfriUPdVNC
How is 2021 Lily an adult AND a child? This is why time travel shows are so juicy! #LaBrea https://t.co/XuNzx6nygn
Answers first, Scott. Get the answers first then help her! #LaBreaNBC #labrea https://t.co/VVLltxijQY

There were repeated comments about how confusing the show was getting. After so many layers are added to the original storyline, including a whole new crisis in the second to the last episode.

Even characters like Silas (Mark Lee) are left unexplained after a slow and subtle build-up teasing his identity.

Why would any great grandfather want his great grandson to die? #LaBreaNBC #LaBrea
If they go through the sink hole, wouldn't it pretty much set the whole world back, like every event that happened after that wouldn't have happened yet? #LaBrea https://t.co/CFuBqqPWgi
First we find out the Isiah is the Gavin, then we learn the Lily is the Ella, now some are already speculating that the Silas is also the Gavin!!! At this point I wouldn't be surprised to find out that the Eve is the Gavin as well!!! #LaBrea, #LaBreaNBC, #LaBreaFinale

What La Brea sees from fans is a typical reaction when time-travel or complex stories are left without adequate explanation. La Brea may explain everything later next season, but fans are left scratching their heads over the highly anticipated finale for now.

The map is fading?????? Does that means something in the past has changed? #LaBrea

There are almost too many questions, and no one can answer them, yet. Fans will have to wait until the second season to know whatever secrets have been left unsaid.

The second season is expected to come out sometime in 2022. Let's hope it makes sense out of the chaos the first season has built.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
