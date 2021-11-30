'La Brea' Episode 10 preview: Will the finale untangle all the mysteries?

La Brea is all geared up to release its final episode for the season. The show, which hooked audiences from the outset with the mystery of a sinkhole and possible time travel, has kept adding more layers to the storyline.

With the latest episode, the show seems to be taking an entirely different direction, and hopefully, the upcoming episode of La Brea will provide a conclusion, one way or another. The latest episode, titled "Topanga", is set to be released on November 30, 2021.

'La Brea' recap: The story so far

La Brea's storyline began with a massive sinkhole opening up in the middle of L.A. This sinkhole swallows up many people, including two members of the Harris family, Even Harris (Natalie Zea) and Josh Harris (Jack Martin). The father, Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken), a disturbed man with hallucinations, takes it upon himself to save his family.

'La Brea' Season 1 Episode 1

The survivors find themselves in a primitive world with pre-historic beasts and open lands and as such, their momentary goal becomes survival. The people above ground try their best to figure out what is happening and forge a solution to save those underneath.

There are numerous subplots throughout the show but perhaps the most important of them are the "visions" that Gavin experiences. They eerily coincide with whatever happens in the ground beneath. This unexplainable phenomenon helps them plan out strategies over time but none of it has worked so far.

The last two episodes changed the dynamic of the show to a great extent, particularly with Episode 8, named "Origins", delving into the secret of the visions. It ends up revealing that Gavin is indeed a kid from the ground below, Isaiah.

'La Brea' Season 1

The survivors had already met him there and apparently, this kid went through the sinkhole to reach the world in 1988 and grew up to be Gavin. Following on from this, Episode 9, "Father and Son", changed the central crisis to getting Isaiah (little Gavin) out of the sinkhole which leads to the portal for 1988.

It becomes the central crisis of La Brea because not doing this would mean that Gavin and Eve's children wouldn't exist as Isaiah would never grow up to be Gavin of the present day.

La Brea finale: What to expect from the numerous twists?

La Brea is unpredictable, there's no denying that. It would be impossible to predict anything about the show's finale, going by the mysterious pattern it has introduced so far.

However, from what we have seen until now, there are certain things that can be expected from the finale, to provide some kind of closure. Almost too much has piled up over the last few episodes — Mysteries, time loops, visions, a DARK-like crisis — and the finale would be the ideal time to get some sort of clarity.

The official synopsis reads:

"With news of one last sinkhole opening, Gavin, Izzy and Dr. Nathan race to Seattle to launch a final rescue effort before it's too late. Eve embarks on a perilous journey to send a young boy through a portal in order to save her family."

Going by the name of the episode, the majority of it may be set on the Topanga mountain, where the portal to 1988 is supposed to open. As mentioned in the synopsis, the "final rescue effort" may not come to fruitation since there is a second season incoming.

But with La Brea, there's no telling, as there may be a new crisis or a new twist in the final episode, and there are already rumors of a sabretooth tiger in the finale. It is also more than likely to end in a cliffhanger.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There's no saying what exactly will happen on this very unpredictable show, but hopefully, the finale will be worth all the head-scratching and Google-searching for explanations.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee