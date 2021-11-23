'La Brea' Preview: What does the latest revelation mean for the future? 

La Brea episode eight, titled "Origins", shook its fan base with its latest revelation With the ninth episode on the way, it has major implications for the future of the series, including flipping the overall crisis we have seen so far.

The ninth episode, titled "Father and Son," will air on November 23, 2021. With this being the second-last episode of the series for this season before the supposedly huge finale, huge expectations are understandable.

Here is a look into what to know and what to expect as we wait for the release of La Brea Season 1 Episode 9.

'La Brea' Episode 9: What to know before watching it?

The story of the series so far, and more importantly the important secret of the "visions" of Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken) was revealed recently in the eighth episode of La Brea.

La Brea's story follows a group of people, including Gavin's wife and son, who fall into a sinkhole. Since then, two parallel timelines have been covered by the show: one with the victims who fell through, their survival in an unknown land and their internal conflicts, and the other with people above the surface, their attempts to rescue the group and Gavin's nightmarish visions.

Gavin's visions have been an integral part of La Brea since the beginning. They involved scenes from where the survivors were trapped and always turned out to be true.

In a shocking twist, "Origins" revealed that Gavin's visions are in reality, memories, and the sinkhole is a time loop. Isiah, a kid who was introduced to the survivors in the ground below, is indeed a young Gavin. The show also teases multiple timezones in the sinkhole, with one dating back to the day Gavin was adopted.

myllzzz @myllzzz1 Isaiah is Gavin?!?!?! Why did I get this info in the last 10mins!!! I need more info! Where is Silas from? Who are Gavin/Isaiah's parents?!?!?! I demand answers!!! #LaBrea #LaBrea NBC Isaiah is Gavin?!?!?! Why did I get this info in the last 10mins!!! I need more info! Where is Silas from? Who are Gavin/Isaiah's parents?!?!?! I demand answers!!! #LaBrea #LaBreaNBC https://t.co/tr9CdHvzAK

What does it mean for the future of the series?

The first thing that comes to mind from the revelation and the way it is teased in the promo for the ninth episode of La Brea, the major crisis in this episode will be getting Isiah back through the time loop on time, failing which Gavin's children will not exist.

This twist gives a whole new dimension to the show. The official synopsis, as revealed by NBC, reads:

"When a stunning revelation puts Josh and Izzy's lives on the line, Eve and the other survivors desperately search for the young boy who holds the key to saving them. Gavin and Izzy must rely on a stranger if there is any hope to reunite their family."

A lot of questions come to mind while reading this: What will happen if Isiah isn't returned? Who is this stranger they must rely on? Will it be about time loops from here on, following in the footsteps of Netflix's "Dark"?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The new episode premieres on November 23, 2021. It will air on NBC at 9:00 pm ET. Hopefully, many answers will be found in this episode of La Brea.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee