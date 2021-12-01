'La Brea' ending explained: What does Josh's disappearance mean? Fan theories and more

La Brea's final episode may have left many questions unanswered, but the ending had a surprising twist that may have repercussions echoing through the future of the series. The final twist was the sudden and unpredictable disappearance of Josh Harris (Jack Martin) right after the crisis of the episode was solved.

The final episode of La Brea focused on a Back-to-the-Future-esque scenario, where a younger version of Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken), then known as Isiah, has to be sent away via the time loop to 1988, failing which his and Eve's (played by Natalie Zea) children will cease to exist.

At this point, a classic time travel crisis is set up, where a single small change may alter the timeline forever. By the end of the episode, Eve does manage to send the baby version of her husband across the time loop, but right after Josh arrives at the scene, and him along with two others are sucked in through the time loop.

NBC Entertainment @nbc Prepare for a hole lot of twists and turns. The season finale of NBC's #LaBrea goes down TONIGHT at 9/8c. Prepare for a hole lot of twists and turns. The season finale of NBC's #LaBrea goes down TONIGHT at 9/8c. https://t.co/Pg2BVAhRw8

What happens if Josh cannot return?

The biggest question that suddenly opened up at the end of the episode is what if Josh cannot return to the present day anytime soon. We do not know for sure if Josh has indeed ended up in 1988 yet, but if he has, there may not be a way to get back to his own timeline in years to come.

Considering the fact that Gavin's absence from the 1988 timeline would mean that Josh and his sister would disappear, will the presence of Josh in 1988, when he wasn't supposed to be born, also cause a temporal inconsistency?

And say, if Gavin does grow up and have kids while Josh is still stuck inside the timeline of 1988, the timeline would have two Josh(s) and a major space-time paradox would be formed.

Hence, to argue with this logic, fans of La Brea have come up with their own theories since one can't know for sure if the argument of the paradox will hold place in La Brea's storyline.

Fan theory 1: Josh in 1988

According to this fan theory of La Brea, Josh remains in 1988 and since he is stuck with his girlfriend Riley, who was also sucked into the sinkhole, they raise Isiah and name him Gavin because they know that's who he will grow up to be. In this scenario they will surely hope Gavin can grow up and break the cycle when the time comes.

TV & Coupon Talk @TVnCouponTalk



1) Josh and Riley are Isaiah's Parents. Not sure who Silas would be in this scenario... Gavin again? Josh?



2) Lily's kidnapper took her (and probably Veronica as well) specifically for the role they needed to play in all of this. Meaning he is someone too My #LaBrea Theories -1) Josh and Riley are Isaiah's Parents. Not sure who Silas would be in this scenario... Gavin again? Josh?2) Lily's kidnapper took her (and probably Veronica as well) specifically for the role they needed to play in all of this. Meaning he is someone too My #LaBrea Theories -1) Josh and Riley are Isaiah's Parents. Not sure who Silas would be in this scenario... Gavin again? Josh? 2) Lily's kidnapper took her (and probably Veronica as well) specifically for the role they needed to play in all of this. Meaning he is someone too

Fan theory 2: Josh is Silas

grazi @cIaireffraser WAIT WHAT IF SILAS IS JOSH AND NOT GAVIN?!!!!!! #LaBrea WAIT WHAT IF SILAS IS JOSH AND NOT GAVIN?!!!!!! #LaBrea

Another convincing La Brea fan theory says that Josh is actually Silas (Mark Lee). Somehow Josh, in his quest to find the time loop, reaches even further back and grows old to become Silas. Upon finding the kid, Isiah, hence Josh tries to hide him knowing the events that would follow.

This also explains why Silas was trying to stop Isiah from being taken. He knew what fate would follow Josh (that is himself) if they went through with it.

'La Brea' season 2: The future of the series

It has been hinted in an interview with the show's EP that the majority of La Brea's second season will take place in 1988's timeline. So we can expect to see a lot of Josh and it is even probable that one of these theories is actually right.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sadly, we have to wait another year to know for sure. Until then, we can keep thinking of other ways this show may progress.

Edited by Prem Deshpande