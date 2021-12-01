'La Brea' episode 10: Are the secrets out yet?

La Brea has come to the most anticipated part a series can reach: the finale. With its 10th episode, the show marks the end of its first season and lays the groundwork for the next. This episode deals with the group's attempt to send Isiah through the sinkhole leading to 1988.

While a sinkhole to the modern-day timeline also opens up, it's a race against time for people above and underground. Gavin Harris (Eoin Macken) and the others rush to save the people stuck below when the sinkhole opens up in Seattle.

The final is through and through a race against time, with unpredictable things happening again and again. However, it does not answer as much as it should have or as much as fans of La Brea would have wanted.

La Brea Episode 10 "Topanga" plot

This episode picks up right after the ninth one, titled "Father and Son". The relatively slow episode has Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and others from the group trying to help Eve take Isiah to the time portal that will lead him to 1988. Episode 10, titled "Topanga", continues the journey.

After a series of mishaps and Silas's (Mark Lee) repeated attempts to stop them, the group is finally on the right track. However, a damaged rope ladder allows only Isiah, Eve, and Josh (Jack Martin) to make it across while the others are stranded.

In the ground above, the sinkhole opens up almost 1200 miles away in Seattle. Gavin and his daughter Izzy Harris (Zyra Gorecki), along with the team, make a run for it, as it is the only way to connect both worlds.

Eve's attempt to take Isiah away is interrupted again by Silas as he holds an injured Josh hostage this time. It remains a mystery why he doesn't want Isiah to go. At this point, it won't be a surprise if Silas is revealed to be an older Gavin (in the next season).

The arrival of Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) saves the day as he holds Silas at gunpoint. Eve makes a run for it and reaches the sinkhole before it closes. Simultaneously Gavin, too, arrives. Others point out that getting through this sinkhole will mean he will land somewhere far away from the survivors.

But Gavin decides to take the chance, and Izzy insists on coming too. Eve finally sends Isiah away, and this is a breath of relief. However, so many things are still unclear.

In a final twist, as Lilly (Chloe de Los Santos), Riley (Veronica St. Clair), and Josh reach the place where the time loop is, Lilly says she had something crucial to give to Isiah/Gavin. When they move near the time loop, all three of them are swallowed in.

Meanwhile, Gavin wakes up on the beach in the pre-historic times and sees a mammoth, thus understanding that his plan has worked. The series ends here, leaving a lot of questions for the next season of La Brea.

La Brea finale: Future and more revelations?

La Brea seems to have left many things unanswered. The final episode did not give the crucial answers that fans expected. So the only way to know would be to wait for the next season of La Brea.

The story is still not clear, but new crises have been introduced, like the disappearance of Josh. The family will not unite at the same place anytime soon. We will have to wait till Season 2 to get more answers and episodes.

Fans can stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of La Brea.

