‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4: 3 things to know

Amazon Prime comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with Season 4, following a disheartening final scene at the end of Season 3. The new season will follow what happens to Midge as she navigates an unexpected low point in her promising stand-up career and what is in store for her next.

Set in the late 1950s, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s life. She had everything she ever wanted and led a seemingly idyllic life.

However, things took a surprising turn when she discovered a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. The revelation changed her life forever as she began a journey that took her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side of New York through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village.

She makes her way through the city’s comedy industry on a path that could ultimately lead her to the Tonight Show.

Some interesting facts about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

1) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is an ode to early female comedians

In a society where women are stereotyped as lacking any sense of humor, making a career as a comedian, especially in the late 20th century, was a mammoth feat.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a salute to women in the 50s trying to make a career as independent comedians in show business. The protagonist, Midge, is brimming with the same kind of pioneering spirit exemplified by early female comedians like Phyllis Diller and Joan Rivers.

Midge, however, has a certain brashness that brings her closer, particularly to the latter. Actress Rachel Brosnahan had watched a lot of Rivers’ performances to prepare for her role as Mrs. Maisel.

Even though their styles are somewhat different, their tenacity and determination in a male-dominated field resonate.

2) Rachel Brosnahan makes her break

Rachel Brosnahan, the actress who plays Midge, had lost lots of acting jobs because casting directors didn’t think she was funny. It happened enough times for her to lose faith in herself and give up.

But now, she’s an Emmy-winning comedy actor. Brosnahan almost missed her chance with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel show. She thought she had fared terribly in her initial audition, and she got sick just before a second chance test. Luckily, the actor still got the part.

3) The inspiration for Mrs. Maisel

The writer of the show, Amy Sherman-Palladino, has admitted that the inspiration for Midge came from an unlikely source. Midge is based on her father, Don Sherman, who did stand-up comedy in the ’50s and ’60s, along with Bob Newhart, Shecky Greene, and Lenny Bruce.

Hence, Sherman-Palladino immortalized her father in the character of Mrs. Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return with the fourth season sometime in late December or early 2022 on Amazon Prime.

