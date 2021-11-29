'Yellowjackets' Episode 3: What lies inside the dollhouse of secrets? 

[SPOILERS AHEAD] Yellowjackets resumes the story of the team stuck at the crash site, with people barely settling and starting to ration food and water after the carnage in the last episode. The episode follows a familiar format of intercutting between past and present storylines, while following a slow evolving character development in both storylines.

The episode of Yellowjackets begins with a rift between the Yellowjackets team, with some believing that staying at the crash site is better, most prominently Jackie (Ella Purnell). While others, led by Taissa (Jasmine Savoy Brown), believe that they should attempt to hike down to a lake, not very far away.

The present-day continues with the respective stories of fellow Yellowjackets Taissa and Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) while Misty (Christina Ricci) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) continue on their quest to find answers.

Yellowjackets: Takeaways from the Past and the Present

The Past: Decisions, breakdowns and empty houses

Yellowjackets Episode 3 starts with the group praying for the deceased in the crash by creating small graves and burying them. As they share a prayer, Taissa gets a disturbing flashback from her childhood involving death.

The group begins to ration food and water from the plane wreck. Misty is seen stealing food for the coach and feeding him. Her ethics are never in the right place, or so it seems, even if her intent is not always malicious. An unhealthy and almost creepy obsession with the coach is also seen in Misty.

Taissa returns from her walk, having discovered a lake nearby. She suggests that the Yellowjackets carry the amputated coach and make it all the way there before they run out of supplies anyway. Jackie strongly opposes that. Taissa calls a vote (a hint into the future?), and to everyone's surprise, Shauna, Jackie's best friend, votes in favor of Taissa.

They do reach the lake safely and have a tiny moment of fun. They also stumble upon a house that looks abandoned. The place seems shady, but the Yellowjackets team takes shelter there for the time being. The house appears to be filled with terrible secrets.

Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), while sitting outside, takes a fall and goes on to a complete mental breakdown wishing he was dead. Misty calms him down in an almost uncanny way. Meanwhile, Taissa tries to explore the house.

This part of the series sees a beautiful, three-timeline montage of Taissa in her childhood, teenage, and adult timelines discovering something gruesome in the house. This really shakes up the narrative.

The Present: Hunt for Yellowjackets begin?

The present-day narrative has not yet connected Shauna entirely to the narrative but keeps on telling the story of her failing marriage. It can be expected that this is part of the larger narrative, and the strings will join in time.

Taissa's son continues to act in a bizarre manner. The things he keeps mentioning are nothing short of outright creepy, and that too may be building up to something important.

Meanwhile, Nat and Misty continue to look for Travis (Kevin Alves). When they get to his place, Nat decides to break into the house on hearing no answer. However, they end up getting arrested and Misty has to call a "friend" to get them out. The friend appears to be the cop they first met at the bar who found Nat very attractive. Misty claims to have been texting him under the false pretense of being Nat. Misty's deviant behavior is time and again evident.

They eventually tracked down Travis but found him hanging and dead.

Natalie breaks down as Misty tries to be reasonable again under pressure. They leave the scene. It seems he was murdered, as Nat claims, and it couldn't have been Misty who was with her all along.

The cards sent earlier to the survivors were perhaps a threat and someone may have begun hunting the survivors down.

Yellowjackets keeps getting more intense with each episode and it will be really interesting to see what the house actually signifies in episode 4.

Yellowjackets plays every Sunday at 10/9c on SHOWTIME.

