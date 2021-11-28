'Yellowjackets' Episode 3: Are things starting to look Misty-rious?

Yellowjackets has only released two episodes so far and few TV shows have been able to achieve what it has. The kind of intrigue it has generated and the magnitude of mystery in the show keeps viewers' hearts racing.

Thankfully, Yellowjackets will not be taking this week off, like most other shows are for Thanksgiving. It would have been pretty difficult for viewers to wait after the events of the last episode.

The horror drama is set to air its third episode for the season, titled The Dollhouse.

'Yellowjackets' recap: Symbols, survival and gore (spoilers)

The previous episode of Yellowjackets, titled F-Sharp, saw some brutal action. It continued the story from the previous episode; both in the past and in the present.

The storyline of the present day continues to build on the mystery of the cards with a specific "symbol" that are now being sent to the survivors of the crash. The symbol depicts a man impaled by a tree. This is something that has been shown to happen in the other storyline, the one in the past.

The one in the past, resumes after the crash, where it left off in the first episode. The story follows the group and their struggle to safely get out of the crashed vehicle. Misty is the most active one in the process of rescuing others.

Meanwhile, Misty (Christina Ricci) starts taking center stage in the present as well. Natalie (Juliette Lewis) tracks her down and confronts her about sending the cards to the survivors, which she of course denies saying she received a card too.

Also, in the past, she begins to show her unseen side as she smashes a radio transmitter in the crash site; which dooms the group to another 19 months in the jungle with no contact to the outside world.

Reading "Misty": What went wrong?

Misty was the first to react to the crash and the quickest to intervene and save others. She provided first-aid, got the coach out and rescued the most number of people. To the point that the never-acknowledged and always-made-fun-of Misty was praised by the "popular" girls. Unfortunately for everyone, Misty manages to hear this.

Was this the turning point? So far, that is the logic that has been implied. Misty smashes the transmitter, trapping the entire group at the crash site, with no one more resourceful than her, she is set to become the hero of the group.

Gia @OH_itsjustGia Misty saw that box and asked herself get rescued or start my own cult? #Yellowjackets Misty saw that box and asked herself get rescued or start my own cult? #Yellowjackets https://t.co/plYdsM4ZjZ

It could have been ignored as a young girl's whim, but in the present day too, Misty is shown to be just as manipulative. She does something with Nat's car, manipulating her into taking Misty along to wherever Nat is heading, in order to look for answers.

What to expect from "The Dollhouse"

The official synopsis for this episode of Yellowjackets, as revealed by Showtime, reads: "The Yellowjackets debate the merits of probably dying while staying put or probably dying while looking for shelter; Taissa navigates a dirty attack ad."

It is evident that the story in the past will continue to show how the group survived and that it should involve a tough decision now; to go out and find shelter while risking their safety to predators (and probably tribes?) or stay in the crash location and risk running out of supplies without arranging for alternatives.

It will be interesting to see how the group decides and what the decision is. In the present day, we will hopefully continue to see the story of Misty and Nat in their quest to discover who is the one sending the mysterious cards, which meaning is supposed to be known only by people involved in that accident.

The culprit may not be Misty, as that would be too straightforward. But Misty is definitely involved with something and what it is, will surely be a big revelation.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The new episode airs on November 28, 2021 on Showtime. Keep an eye out for the dangers lurking there.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider