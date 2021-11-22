'Yellowjackets': How do fans feel about the gory ride? 

Yellowjackets, Showtime's latest series, chronicles the journey of a high school football team's disaster story of being trapped in a jungle for 19 months in the aftermath of a plane crash.

Their past and their future entwine and the repurcussions of this time spent in the jungle echo through decades. The show is of a very peculiar nature and as it seems, new episodes keep adding more layers to the mystery.

Yellowjackets got off to a good start with an excellent pilot episode. It was beautifully shot, well choreographed, brilliantly acted and presented a fascinating storyline. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to the new TV series after the release of the second episode.

BigBadWolff @BadAzz_JOC #Yellowjackets was good af! This show is def one to watch out for #Yellowjackets was good af! This show is def one to watch out for

Trace Thurman @TracedThurman #Yellowjackets is reminding me why I love the non-bingeable release method of TV. There’s such a rush from finishing an episode and knowing you can’t start the next one right away. Also, this show is GREAT. #Yellowjackets is reminding me why I love the non-bingeable release method of TV. There’s such a rush from finishing an episode and knowing you can’t start the next one right away. Also, this show is GREAT.

em. ミ☆ @bryantsbitch still insane to me how these girls end up doing this😃very excited to see it all unfold #Yellowjackets still insane to me how these girls end up doing this😃very excited to see it all unfold #Yellowjackets https://t.co/r6ZjfeLFvL

Oh, and the queen Christina Ricci is in it. If you haven’t watched #Yellowjackets , you need to fix that.It’s #TheWilds but in winter, in the ‘90’s.Oh, and the queen Christina Ricci is in it. If you haven’t watched #Yellowjackets, you need to fix that. It’s #TheWilds but in winter, in the ‘90’s.Oh, and the queen Christina Ricci is in it.

So far, the audience seems to enjoy the show as it continues to gather attention. To put it mildly, the response seems overwhelming.

'Yellowjackets' fans react to plot twists with theories

It is common for mystery TV shows to have multiple theories and opinions. The weekly releases are an experience in that sense, giving the audience time to reflect on what they have seen. Many ideas, theories and plot predictions can be found while going through social media that talk about the show's latest episode.

samalot @espositosam Currently taking bets on who the antler queen is, my money’s on shauna #Yellowjackets Currently taking bets on who the antler queen is, my money’s on shauna #Yellowjackets https://t.co/1kxLLFm7Mi

These observations were especially prevalent since the second episode was aired. The latest episode dove deeper into the mysteries and added many more layers, one of the more prominent being Misty (Christina Ricci). Her behavior, both in the past and the present, has been nothing less than sketchy. Any sensible fan is bound to think something is very wrong with her and this was a topic of heavy discussion on Twitter after the episode, F Sharp, aired.

Brendon Smith🏳️‍🌈 @bigdogXVI @sammihanratty @yellowjackets96 @Showtime I think we best watch out for Misty. The girls appreciate her now but that ending just proves she’s part of the reason why some of the Yellowjackets, including herself, became cannibals🐝⚽️ #Yellowjackets @sammihanratty @yellowjackets96 @Showtime I think we best watch out for Misty. The girls appreciate her now but that ending just proves she’s part of the reason why some of the Yellowjackets, including herself, became cannibals🐝⚽️ #Yellowjackets

Some of the tweets are hilarious too. Many fans seem to be responding to the episode's release in a lighthearted manner.

Fans seem very excited about the release of the next episode, during which it will be determined whether their theories about the show so far are correct.

