'Yellowjackets': How do fans feel about the gory ride? 

Yellowjackets, Showtime's latest series, chronicles the journey of a high school football team's disaster story of being trapped in a jungle for 19 months in the aftermath of a plane crash.
Their past and their future entwine and the repurcussions of this time spent in the jungle echo through decades. The show is of a very peculiar nature and as it seems, new episodes keep adding more layers to the mystery.
Yellowjackets got off to a good start with an excellent pilot episode. It was beautifully shot, well choreographed, brilliantly acted and presented a fascinating storyline. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to the new TV series after the release of the second episode.
So far, the audience seems to enjoy the show as it continues to gather attention. To put it mildly, the response seems overwhelming.
'Yellowjackets' fans react to plot twists with theories
It is common for mystery TV shows to have multiple theories and opinions. The weekly releases are an experience in that sense, giving the audience time to reflect on what they have seen. Many ideas, theories and plot predictions can be found while going through social media that talk about the show's latest episode.
These observations were especially prevalent since the second episode was aired. The latest episode dove deeper into the mysteries and added many more layers, one of the more prominent being Misty (Christina Ricci). Her behavior, both in the past and the present, has been nothing less than sketchy. Any sensible fan is bound to think something is very wrong with her and this was a topic of heavy discussion on Twitter after the episode, F Sharp, aired.
Some of the tweets are hilarious too. Many fans seem to be responding to the episode's release in a lighthearted manner.
Fans seem very excited about the release of the next episode, during which it will be determined whether their theories about the show so far are correct.