Where to watch 'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off'? Release date, trailer and all about cooking competition series

The Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) first-of-its-kind soul food cooking competition series The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is almost here. The show will celebrate black chefs and the culinary traditions that are the backbone of American cuisine.

Premiering on November 20, the series will be hosted by Kardea Brown, with judges Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson evaluating the participants.

Eight chefs will compete throughout the show in the spiritual and emotional competition in order to win the grand prize of $50,000.

When does The Great Soul Food Cook-Off premiere?

The six-episode series debuts on Discovery+ on Saturday, November 20. The following episodes will air every Saturday through December 18.

Official trailer for The Great Soul Food Cook-Off

The official trailer for the original series was released on October 21.

In the snippet, one of the panelists says:

"Heavenly father bless the hands of the chefs that have prepared this meal. May you give them grace, give them faith, but most importantly may you give them flavor."

All about The Great Soul Food Cook-Off

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off will premiere with a Soul Starter Challenge. The competition round will focus on 'foundational meat and three,' a meal featuring a portion of meat and three sides that are African-American community must-haves.

In this first challenge, contestants will be grouped into teams to compete in the Meat N’ Three Knockout, preparing smothered pork chops, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and a potato salad.

“Our audience cherishes time together as a family around the table and many have passed down favorite family recipes for generations. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today’s most talented Black chefs and culinary curators,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The original series will be hosted by acclaimed chef and television show host Kardea Brown. Judges Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson will be joining the show to critique the chef's weekly creations.

Guest judges on the show will include Tanya Holland, Alexander Smalls, BJ Dennis, Tiffany Derry, Millie Peartree and Kwame Onwuachi.

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off contestants are Chris Scott, Dorian Hunter, Fred Fluellen, Jamarius Banks, Jermaine Smith, Razia Sabour, Shacafrica Simmons and Tirzah Love.

Edited by Danyal Arabi