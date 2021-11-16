Where to watch 'Discovering David Dobrik'? Release date, trailer, and all about travel series

David Dobrik will be returning to television with Discovering David Dobrik. The ten-episode series will feature David alongside several castmates from his YouTube channel.

DACA dreamer David Dobrik will surprise his closest friends with their most exciting adventure yet: a trip around the world.

“It’s everyone's dream to be able to travel the world with friends and now I get to do that. I can’t wait,” Dobrik expressed.

When will Discovering David Dobrik release?

The travel series will be released on Tuesday, November 16, on Discovery+.

David Dobrik shot a vlog while filming the series. Watch it here:

Official trailer for Discovering David Dobrik

In the trailer, Dobrik says:

"My name is David Dobrik. I get to make vlogs for a living. I've made over 600 videos with my friends. I love reactions. I was born in Slovakia, but raised in America. I'm what you would call a DACA kid."

About Discovering David Dobrik

The Discovery+ series will feature social media phenom Dobrik touring the world with members of his YouTube collective, the Vlog Squad.

Discovering David Dobrik will not be David's first project with Disovery+. In July, he starred in Sharkbait with David Dobrik, a one-off episode following Dobrik and his crew on a shark-diving trip.

The new series showcases Dobrik meeting fans worldwide and re-visiting his home in Slovakia after two decades. The heartwarming reunion features his grandmother and other family members.

Dobrik goes on this journey to attain a US green card.

While announcing the program, a Discovery executive vice president shared:

“I’m thrilled to bring more of David Dobrik's special brand of fun and adventure to discovery+ with this epic new event series. Most recently this summer, Sharkbait with David Dobrik was enjoyed and streamed by many and we are excited to follow this next big chapter in David's life."

More about David Dobrik

25-year-old Dobrik became viral on the internet after achieving success on the now-defunct short-form video platform Vine before pivoting to YouTube in 2015.

The social media sensation has over 18 million subscribers on his main channel. The channel centers around Dobrik and his friends.

David Dobrik went on an internet hiatus for several months after disturbing allegations involving a former collaborator.

Several brands, including DoorDash, EA Sports, and Dollar Shave Club, stopped working with Dobrik following the scandal. David resumed vlogging in June.

