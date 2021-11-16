Where to watch 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'? Release date, trailer and all about HGTV's new reality television series

Kendra Sells Hollywood marks Kendra Wilkinson's return to reality television. The Girl Next Door star's new Discovery+ reality show premieres on November 17. The new series will center around Wikinson's venture into Hollywood real estate.

For the first time, the reality television star will be wearing her real estate agent hat on camera. Kendra Wilkinson will embark on this journey with real estate LA firm Douglas Elliman.

The official synopsis of Kendra Sells Hollywood reads:

“Kendra Wilkinson embarks on a new career in real estate with only eight weeks to land a spot on one of the most prestigious property firms in the world. She must rise above her old party-girl past to prove she's got what it takes to sell Hollywood.”

When is Kendra Sells Hollywood releasing?

The eight-week long real estate series will be released on Tuesday, November 17 on HGTV and Discovery+.

Official trailer for Kendra Sells Hollywood

Kendra Sells Hollywood's trailer features Wilkinson's journey from the Playboy mansion to her new career as a real estate agent in one of America's most celebrated locations, Hollywood.

In the trailer, Wilkinson reveals:

"I used to make so much money stepping into a club. Those days are over!"

More about Kendra Sells Hollywood

Wilkinson lived a supremely glamorous life as the former girlfriend of Hugh Heffner and a resident of the iconic Playboy mansion, but eventually had to move on from that life and focus on herself.

Kendra Sells Hollywood follows the star on her new career as a realtor.

The six-part docuseries will feature her signature sense of humor, resilience, and unfaltering work ethic to learn the ropes and land her first sale.

In an official press release statement, Wilkinson said:

"I've been on TV, on magazine covers, and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans. Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"

The Kendra Sells Hollywood star earned her real estate license in 2020 just two weeks after her 35th birthday.

"What I've been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try," she expressed.

Kendra revealed that the new experience wouldn't have been possible without the support of her two children Hank IV and Alijah Mary.

Kendra Sells Hollywood will premiere on Wednesday, November 17, on Discovery+ and a special series preview will air on HGTV the same day at 10:30 PM (ET).

