Bretman Rock Playboy: Influencer steals the show on October cover, sends fans into a frenzy

Beauty vlogger Bretman Rock made history by becoming the first openly gay man to take over this month’s cover of Playboy magazine. The 23-year-old is best known for his videos on YouTube, accumulating over eight million subscribers.

Earlier this year, the Filipino beauty influencer also played the lead role in his own MTV reality show, MTV Following: Bretman Rock. Rock also appeared in a YouTube Original series titled ‘30 Days With: Bretman Rock.’ Since acquiring internet stardom, he has won a series of influencer awards, and the Playboy magazine will be the fifth magazine cover he has appeared on this year.

Bretman Rock has also appeared on other popular magazine covers, including Teen Vogue, King Kong, Perfect, NYLON Manila and Gay Times.

Rock, who was born in the Philippines in 1998, moved to Hawaii along with his family when he was just seven years old. He created his fanbase in 2015 by uploading makeup tutorials and comedic sketches on YouTube and former social media platform Vine.

“I’m a @playboy bunny DUHHHHHH”: Bretman Rock

The magazine shared a video of the glamorous icon wearing a black corset with the signature black bunny years. Bretman Rock also sported a bowtie as he completed the outfit with platform heels.

The makeup artist took to YouTube to celebrate his milestone. He posted a picture of the cover, and the tweet read:

“I’m a Playboy bunny DUHHHHHH.”

While sharing his excitement to grace the Playboy cover, he shared with the magazine:

“For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even f***ing happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”

As Bretman Rock took to Twitter, posting pictures of himself as the latest Playboy bunny, netizens commented in a frenzy:

Along with sharing the news on Twitter, he also posted cover pictures and a short clip on his Instagram profile.

