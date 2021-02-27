"They want more female audience": Bretman Rock reveals why Twitch hasn't made him a partner yet 

Bretman Rock says that Twitch wants him to move away from gaming so that they can get ‘more female audience.'
During an Among Us stream with his friends, Bretman said that his manager had been in contact with Twitch about partnering with Bretman. As far as Bretman knew, Twitch wanted him to stop gaming altogether. In Bretman’s own words:
“Twitch is talking to them about giving me a contract or whatever, but they want me to do nongaming, girl what the f***... They want more female audience, I guess, is what I’m getting…”
Bretman already has a largely female audience, but Twitch feels that this audience won’t appreciate him streaming video games. They may feel that gaming content does not normally appeal to females. Bretman seems like he feels insulted by the situation.
Considering Twitch is mostly famous for its users streaming video games, it seems a bit disrespectful that they would make Bretman think he is prohibited from doing the same.
Bretman Rock became famous for his makeup vlogs but there’s more to him
Bretman isn't just a beauty vlogger. He is also known for his comic views on life. From what it sounds like, Twitch is very aware of what Bretman became famous for, which is beauty vlogging. Bretman had a mostly female audience on TikTok and YouTube before coming to Twitch, where he focused on gaming.
It is understandable for Twitch to want more females viewers. That doesn't mean they can ask Bretman to have just one interest. Bretman Rock must feel like Twitch is trying to categorize him into a ‘one thing’ influencer rather than a diverse individual. This may be the only thing that’s stopping his contract.
Fans of Bretman Rock have made their feelings known about his contract and how he deserves it. He was trending on the 21st from fans tweeting at Twitch for his contract, but finding out that Twitch thinks his audience won’t watch gaming came as a shock to a few fans.
Before they start to seem sexist for assuming women don’t like video games, Twitch should clarify their stance or allow Bretman to stream whatever he wants.
